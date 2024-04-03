Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Simple Endeavour (2.50 Lingfield)
The Andrew Balding-trained filly hinted at ability on slow ground last year and might prove better than a modest opening mark.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
Galway Mahler (2.05 Southwell)
Appeared to take a big step forward when completing a hat-trick at Huntingdon last month and, with Harry Cobden booked, looks up to defying another rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Saturnalia (1.50 Lingfield)
Made an encouraging return when third at Chelmsford six weeks ago and from a stable in fine form could be in the shake up.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
No Hubs No Hoobs (5.05 Warwick)
The Joe Tizzard-trained eight-year-old is in the form of his life and chasing a hat-trick. He will relish testing conditions as his two previous wins have come on heavy ground.
Liam Headd
West Country
Highlands Legacy (3.35 Southwell)
The best by a long way in this race on paper and the Jonjo O'Neill team are in decent form.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Kraken Diamond (8.30 Wolverhampton)
The drop in trip should suit having hit the front a furlong from home last time before eventually finishing sixth. He has dropped 6lb since switching from Ireland to a mark of 48 and should be winning races off that mark.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Published on 3 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 3 April 2024
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd attempts to follow up Monday's winner with three tips at Warwick on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
- Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Rory McIlroy betting offer: Get odds of 80-1 for McIlroy to win Valero Texas Open & US Masters + bag £30 in free bets
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa bet builder tips for a 25-1 payout + get £40 in Premier League free bets
- Arsenal vs Luton Town free bets: Get £30 in Premier League free bets with bet365
