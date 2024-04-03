Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Simple Endeavour (2.50 Lingfield)

The Andrew Balding-trained filly hinted at ability on slow ground last year and might prove better than a modest opening mark.
Ron Wood

Silk
Simple Endeavour14:50 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Handicappers' nap

Galway Mahler (2.05 Southwell) 

Appeared to take a big step forward when completing a hat-trick at Huntingdon last month and, with Harry Cobden booked, looks up to defying another rise in the handicap.
​Steve Mason

Silk
Galway Mahler14:05 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Karen Jewell

Speed figures

Saturnalia (1.50 Lingfield)

Made an encouraging return when third at Chelmsford six weeks ago and from a stable in fine form could be in the shake up.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Saturnalia13:50 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ethan Jones (5lb)Tnr: Richard Hughes

The Punt nap

No Hubs No Hoobs (5.05 Warwick)

The Joe Tizzard-trained eight-year-old is in the form of his life and chasing a hat-trick. He will relish testing conditions as his two previous wins have come on heavy ground.
Liam Headd

Silk
No Hubs No Hoobs17:05 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

West Country

Highlands Legacy (3.35 Southwell)

The best by a long way in this race on paper and the Jonjo O'Neill team are in decent form.
James Stevens

Silk
Highlands Legacy15:35 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Kraken Diamond (8.30 Wolverhampton)

The drop in trip should suit having hit the front a furlong from home last time before eventually finishing sixth. He has dropped 6lb since switching from Ireland to a mark of 48 and should be winning races off that mark.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Kraken Diamond20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Brian Toomey

Published on 3 April 2024

Last updated 18:00, 3 April 2024

