Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Saturnalia 1.50 Lingfield
In good form for the majority of 2023, winning twice over 7f on AW (once here); encouraging return to action at Chelmsford in February when third in a 7f Class 4; has yet to win over 6f but he went close on turf here last August; stable couldn't be in much better form and he's still relatively low mileage; one to be interested in.
Galway Mahler 2.05 Southwell
Seeking a four-timer and won with sufficient authority last time at Huntingdon (2m7f, soft) to have earned today's 11lb higher mark; only had the 12 races so he's far from exposed.
Twp Stori 3.25 Warwick
Suited by the step up in trip when going close at Lingfield (2m7f, heavy) in February then went one better in good style at Fontwell (3m2f, heavy) last month; has a progressive profile and holds leading claims up 7lb.
Bell Shot 7.00 Wolverhampton
Looked to have more in hand than the 1l winning margin suggests when making a successful start for the Mick Appleby yard over 7f at Lingfield 13 days ago, shooting clear at the top of the straight before his lead was reduced late on; a 4lb rise doesn't look enough to stop one who scored off much higher marks earlier in his career.
Published on 4 April 2024inSpotlight Lucky 15
Last updated 08:00, 4 April 2024
