Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

It's off to Wolverhampton for the Tote's £50k guarantee and it might be worth banking on Virtual Hug in the opener (4.55) as he's in the form of his life.

He wasn't a match for Black Smoke here two starts ago but is 4lb better off, and won easily in an apprentice race over 1m4f on Tuesday and has no penalty. He's won over as far as 2m, so this 1m6f trip is fine.

In the next (5.30), Further Measure is becoming very well handicapped but still doesn't hit the first three very often, so preferred is Twoforthegutter , who ran well after a break last time and is nicely treated now.

There aren't many in-form horses in the third (6.00), so Aces Wild should be hard to beat, but we'll add Spanish Angel , who shaped well last time and is on a fair mark.

The novice heat (6.30) looks another uncompetitive affair and should go to Tan Rapido , but in the next (7.00) I'm not sure Bell Shot should be as short as he is and I'll go with the improving Giant and Woodstock , who ran a blinder on his debut for Ruth Carr last time.

The final leg looks trappy, with cases to be made for all six, and my pair, without much confidence, are Forever A Diamond and Amancio .

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.55

2 Virtual Hug

5.30

2 Twoforthegutter

6.00

2 Spanish Angel

4 Aces Wild

6.30

1 Tan Rapido

7.00

1 Giant

5 Woodstock

7.30

2 Amancio

4 Forever A Diamond

1x1x2x1x2x2=8 lines

