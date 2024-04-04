Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Clonmel

6.18: Lady Bluebird

While Innatendue has the best overall hurdles form, it may be worth siding with Lady Bluebird, winner of a competitive Punchestown bumper and open to improvement from her fair hurdles debut in a good maiden at the same venue. Mark Nunan

Lady Bluebird 18:18 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Hugh Paul Finegan

Lingfield

1.50: Saturnalia

Epic Express (second choice) was impressive over C&D 13 days ago and a 7lb rise shouldn't prevent another big run, especially with a talented apprentice on board. Tyger Bay and Masterclass are possibles but Saturnalia is preferred. Progressive in his first season of racing, he made a pleasing return to action at Chelmsford in February when travelling strongly and the drop back in trip shouldn't be an issue. His yard can do little wrong at present and he can continue their productive spell. Paul Smith

Saturnalia 13:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ethan Jones (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hughes

Naas

3.10: Faulty

A good little heat. Faulty deserved a win which came in snug fashion at Down Royal and he can build on that. Toto Too is interesting on stable debut for Gavin Cromwell and the suspicion remains that Summer Melody is capable of better over hurdles so watch the market for him. Mark Nunan

Faulty 15:10 Naas View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Noel Meade

Southwell

2.05: Galway Mahler

After only 12 races Galway Mahler remains thoroughly unexposed and the outcome was never in doubt last time at Huntingdon. Although 11lb higher, he could still be feasibly treated. Ali Star Bert is another progressive chaser at the top of his game. Rostello can run well, while Minella Double could easily improve on his initial run over fences and Alkopop would be well handicapped if staging a revival. Alistair Jones

Galway Mahler 14:05 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Karen Jewell

Warwick

3.25: Twp Stori

There is a lot to like about the claims of Twp Stori, who has improved since being upped to staying trips and had plenty in hand at Fontwell last time. Young At Heart has shown some staying potential and may be the the main danger now upped in distance, while R Bernard could build on last month's stable debut third at Southwell. Ben Hutton

Twp Stori 15:25 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

Wolverhampton

7.00: Bell Shot

Mick Appleby has quickly worked his magic on Bell Shot who can make light of a 4lb rise for last month's Lingfield success. Fellow last-time-out scorer Giant is second choice ahead of Woodstock. Andrew Sheret

Bell Shot 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.