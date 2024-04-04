Racing Post logo
Tipping

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Clonmel

6.18: Lady Bluebird

While Innatendue has the best overall hurdles form, it may be worth siding with Lady Bluebird, winner of a competitive Punchestown bumper and open to improvement from her fair hurdles debut in a good maiden at the same venue. Mark Nunan

Lady Bluebird18:18 Clonmel
Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Hugh Paul Finegan

Lingfield 

1.50: Saturnalia   

Epic Express (second choice) was impressive over C&D 13 days ago and a 7lb rise shouldn't prevent another big run, especially with a talented apprentice on board. Tyger Bay and Masterclass are possibles but Saturnalia is preferred. Progressive in his first season of racing, he made a pleasing return to action at Chelmsford in February when travelling strongly and the drop back in trip shouldn't be an issue. His yard can do little wrong at present and he can continue their productive spell. Paul Smith

Saturnalia13:50 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Ethan Jones (5lb)Tnr: Richard Hughes

Naas

3.10: Faulty

A good little heat. Faulty deserved a win which came in snug fashion at Down Royal and he can build on that. Toto Too is interesting on stable debut for Gavin Cromwell and the suspicion remains that Summer Melody is capable of better over hurdles so watch the market for him. Mark Nunan

Faulty15:10 Naas
Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Noel Meade

Southwell

2.05: Galway Mahler  

After only 12 races Galway Mahler remains thoroughly unexposed and the outcome was never in doubt last time at Huntingdon. Although 11lb higher, he could still be feasibly treated. Ali Star Bert is another progressive chaser at the top of his game. Rostello can run well, while Minella Double could easily improve on his initial run over fences and Alkopop would be well handicapped if staging a revival. Alistair Jones

Galway Mahler14:05 Southwell
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Karen Jewell

Warwick

3.25: Twp Stori   

There is a lot to like about the claims of Twp Stori, who has improved since being upped to staying trips and had plenty in hand at Fontwell last time. Young At Heart has shown some staying potential and may be the the main danger now upped in distance, while R Bernard could build on last month's stable debut third at Southwell. Ben Hutton

Twp Stori15:25 Warwick
Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

Wolverhampton

7.00: Bell Shot   

Mick Appleby has quickly worked his magic on Bell Shot who can make light of a 4lb rise for last month's Lingfield success. Fellow last-time-out scorer Giant is second choice ahead of Woodstock. Andrew Sheret

Bell Shot19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Published on 4 April 2024inNap of the day

Last updated 07:00, 4 April 2024

