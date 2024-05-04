Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Rabaah 1.45 Newmarket

Began 2023 with two all-weather wins; fair Listed fifth last May and he was beaten just two lengths into fifth in a red-hot race at York on his handicap debut last June; the first three home in that race are now BHA-rated 17lb, 23lb and 13lb higher respectively so it's unlikely this mark is beyond him; absence to contend with (has been gelded) but he's a fascinating runner.

Illusionist 2.10 Thirsk

Has done well lately, following a couple of near misses here (5f, soft) and at Ripon (6f, heavy) with a convincing success at Wetherby (5.5f, soft) six days ago; 4lb penalty shouldn't preclude another big performance.

Cinnodin 2.45 Goodwood

Progressive stayer who won four times last year including at Newbury (2m, soft); looked better than ever when making a successful return from six months off at Kempton (2m, all-weather) last month and can score again despite 7lb rise.

Mitbaahy 2.55 Newmarket

High class at 5f on his day for Roger Varian and looked destined for bigger things when he sped past his rivals in a Sandown Listed race (good) in 2022; that didn't quite happen but he ended last season with a Chester win on soft and there was plenty to like about his reappearance in a Group 3 here (6f, good) for new yard 16 days ago; strong claims back at 5f.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read this next . . .

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow Monday's 85-40 winner with three selections from Newmarket and Goodwood

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.