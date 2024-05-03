Keith Melrose with 'the right sort of bet' for Saturday's World Pool races
The 2,000 Guineas has the right shape for a ToteSwinger bet, which is especially popular with World Pool bettors.
The Swinger means picking two horses to finish in the first three places, in any order. So even if City Of Troy dots up, there can still be a nice dividend should you pick the second and third.
The only downside is that if Ghostwriter beats City Of Troy, an outcome which I think is somewhat underpriced, the Swinger dividend is unaffected. So back any strong fancies in the win market, too. I would guess that Ghostwriter will pay over the industry starting price with the Tote.
Pair Ghostwriter with Night Raider, who has looked a serious prospect on the all-weather. He too is unlikely to be overly popular with foreign bettors, as Karl Burke and Danny Tudope do not have the global reputation of Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.
World Pool recommended bet
3 Ghostwriter
7 Night Raider
1pt ToteSwinger (one bet)
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 3 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024
