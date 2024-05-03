Racing Post logo
Keith Melrose with 'the right sort of bet' for Saturday's World Pool races

author image
Keith MelroseBetting editor
World Pool: a key growth area for British and Irish racing since 2019

The 2,000 Guineas has the right shape for a ToteSwinger bet, which is especially popular with World Pool bettors.

The Swinger means picking two horses to finish in the first three places, in any order. So even if City Of Troy dots up, there can still be a nice dividend should you pick the second and third.

The only downside is that if Ghostwriter beats City Of Troy, an outcome which I think is somewhat underpriced, the Swinger dividend is unaffected. So back any strong fancies in the win market, too. I would guess that Ghostwriter will pay over the industry starting price with the Tote.

Pair Ghostwriter with Night Raider, who has looked a serious prospect on the all-weather. He too is unlikely to be overly popular with foreign bettors, as Karl Burke and Danny Tudope do not have the global reputation of Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

World Pool recommended bet

3.35 Newmarket

3 Ghostwriter
7 Night Raider

1pt ToteSwinger (one bet)

Published on 3 May 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024

