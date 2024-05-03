The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow Monday's 85-40 winner with three selections from Newmarket and Goodwood

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Rabaah (1.45 Newmarket)

Form of his debut third has worked out well, with the winner finishing second in Group 2 company and the third winning a handicap off a mark of 89, and he followed that with a couple of impressive successes on the all-weather. His Listed fifth is solid form, with the winner Shaquille winning two Group 1s since, while he should reverse form with fourth-placed Noble Style on 12lb better terms here. He was a good fifth in a red-hot York race on his handicap debut when last seen, from which the front three are rated 17lb, 23lb and 13lb higher respectively, and he looks potentially very well treated having been dropped 1lb to a mark of 95.

Torito (2.20 Newmarket)

Torito made a mockery of his opening handicap mark at Epsom on Derby day, travelling strongly throughout and surging clear in the final furlong when asked for full effort. He produced a similar performance when upped in class at Royal Ascot, finishing fourth in the Hampton Court despite not having the smoothest of passage. He looks certain to be running in Group races later this year and could still have pounds in hand back in handicap company.

Sumo Sam (3.20 Goodwood)

Conditions at Goodwood should be perfect for Sumo Sam, who thrives in heavy ground, and she will take all the beating on this big drop in class. She kicked off last year with a fine second to the talented Running Lion at Newmarket on soft ground before a few disappointments, but she took her form to a new level once back in favoured conditions, romping home in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry here and making it back-to-back at that level at Doncaster on her next start. She's very capable when fresh and should defy her penalty.

