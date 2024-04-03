TippingPaul Kealy
premium
'He might have a class edge over this field' - Paul Kealy with three Thursday selections
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 April 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:00, 3 April 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'The pick of his form entitles him to go close here' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Naas
- 'Just about everything is in his favour' - Keith Melrose turns to the all-weather for today's best bet
- 'Expect him to be hard to catch' - Phill Anderson is back with three picks for Wednesday
- 'I'll be disappointed if she doesn't win' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'It's only a matter of time before he collects' - Robbie Wilders returns with two Tuesday wagers
more inBetting offers
- Rory McIlroy betting offer: Get odds of 80-1 for McIlroy to win Valero Texas Open & US Masters + bag £30 in free bets
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa bet builder tips for a 25-1 payout + get £40 in Premier League free bets
- Arsenal vs Luton Town free bets: Get £30 in Premier League free bets with bet365
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'The pick of his form entitles him to go close here' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Naas
- 'Just about everything is in his favour' - Keith Melrose turns to the all-weather for today's best bet
- 'Expect him to be hard to catch' - Phill Anderson is back with three picks for Wednesday
- 'I'll be disappointed if she doesn't win' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'It's only a matter of time before he collects' - Robbie Wilders returns with two Tuesday wagers
more inBetting offers
- Rory McIlroy betting offer: Get odds of 80-1 for McIlroy to win Valero Texas Open & US Masters + bag £30 in free bets
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa bet builder tips for a 25-1 payout + get £40 in Premier League free bets
- Arsenal vs Luton Town free bets: Get £30 in Premier League free bets with bet365