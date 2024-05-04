Cracking the Premier puzzle with Harry Wilson's tips for each of the six races live on ITV on Saturday

Harry Wilson with his advice for the six ITV races at Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk on Saturday . . .

1.45 Newmarket

William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Rabaah

Noble Style ran creditably in top-level races last year and is a Group horse in a handicap, but he finished little more than two lengths in front of Rabaah in a Listed race last May off level weights and will find it difficult to concede 12lb to that rival here. Rabaah ran well in a competitive York handicap when last seen, is proven fresh and on the strength of his best form, this mark of 96 could underestimate him.

Rabaah 13:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Charles Hills

2.05 Goodwood

William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes (Listed Race), 1m

Harry's tip: Novus

Novus was a rapid improver last year, winning three times and ending the year rated 25lb higher than she started, and she took her form to a new level when landing a Group 3 at Newmarket in October. Conditions here are a lot more suitable than her reappearance at Newmarket and this course-and-distance winner could have more improvement to come.

Novus 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

2.20 Newmarket

William Hill Suffolk Stakes, 1m1f

Harry's tip: Torito

Torito looked a smart prospect when a stylish winner of a handicap at Epsom on Derby day and ran well when upped in class at Royal Ascot, finishing fourth in the Hampton Court despite not having the smoothest of passages. This strong traveller should progress into a Group horse this year and could still have pounds in hand returned to handicap company.

Torito 14:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.40 Thirsk

Vickers.Bet Thirsk Hunt Cup Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Thunder Roar

Last year's one-two Northern Express and Pisanello are likely to run well, but Thunder Roar looked slightly unlucky not to win the Spring Mile on his penultimate run and was staying on strongly again last time. He has been left on the same mark as for his close third last time and will appreciate any rain that falls.

Thunder Roar 14:40 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

2.55 Newmarket

William Hill Palace House Stakes (Group 3), 5f

Harry's tip: Kerdos

Four-year-olds have a good recent record in this contest and Kerdos, who was much improved for dropping to 5f last year, is the selection. His poor reappearance at Bath can be ignored, as he was trying to give lumps of weight away on heavy ground, and on the strength of his run in the Abbaye, in which he finished little more than two lengths behind Highfield Princess, he should be more than capable at this level.

Kerdos 14:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

3.35 Newmarket

Qipco 2,000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Rosallion

It was hard to not be impressed by City Of Troy last year, but Rosallion is a much better bet at 5-1. He was mightily impressive in the Jean-Luc Lagardere when last seen and the form of his Pat Eddery Stakes success couldn't have worked out better. His pedigree suggests he will thrive over a mile and his family usually improves with age.

Rosallion 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

