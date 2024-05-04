Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Goodwood

2.45: Cinnodin

A few of these are interesting, such as Punctuation who showed he could still do it on the Flat when winning at York last October, while the unexposed Maxident ran well when second on his Pontefract return and that form has since been boosted. However, the vote goes to CINNODIN who looked a progressive stayer last year (including on soft ground) and continues in the same vein judging by his Kempton reappearance success.

David Bellingham

Hexham

5.00: Empty Nest

Stowaway John (second choice) came good with a clearcut win over course and distance in March and is a big player again if he can back that up. Heeztheboy is still unexposed as a chaser, while course specialist Cudgel is respected after his sequence of runner-up efforts this year. However, the vote goes to six-year-old EMPTY NEST, who has shown plenty of promise since switched to chasing in November and could be a major force on this drop back in trip.

David Moon

Newmarket

2.55: Mitbaahy

Twilight Calls is a solid marker at this level but the two who top the list are Kerdos and MITBAAHY. The former was giving the strong impression towards the end of his three-year-old season that there would be better to come this year and he makes plenty of appeal but Mitbaahy gets the vote now he's back at 5f after a promising reappearance run here for his new yard. A lot depends on how much rain reaches the track but last year's winner Vadream would come into it again if the ground comes right for her. Beautiful Diamond is not ruled out but the proven strong finishers will test her stamina late on.

Emily Weber

Punchestown

3.42: Lossiemouth

Willie Mullins has landed eight of the last 10 renewals of this contest and LOSSIEMOUTH gives him outstanding claims of landing another. She put any doubts about this trip to bed in fine style when landing the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham last time with these four rivals in behind and there's no reason to think she won't win a fourth Grade 1 here. Telmesomethinggirl was the one to chase her home at Cheltenham and gets the nod to be best of the rest again.

Phill Anderson

Thirsk

2.10: Illusionist

Wobwobwob is back off the same mark as when winning last year's Ayr Silver Cup and given that the market very much spoke in his favour then, similar support this time would be highly significant. However, nothing comes into this in better form than ILLUSIONIST and Grant Tuer's gelding is taken to make light of a 4lb penalty for his convincing Wetherby success last Sunday. Mountain Warrior, Pop Star and the stablemates Danzan and Snash are others worthy of consideration.

David Bellingham

Uttoxeter

5.45: Ballygrifincottage

It's only two weeks since his excellent effort in the Scottish National but BALLYGRIFINCOTTAGE has really turned a corner this year and Harry Skelton prefers him to Flegmatik, who had enjoyed a good last season until pulling up in the Topham. Pimlico Point appeals as a chaser with more to offer and he's second choice.

Alistair Jones

Yarmouth

6.25: Bletchley Storm

Top of the list is BLETCHLEY STORM, who has won two of her last four starts including a runaway win at Leicester last Saturday. She has gone up 11lb for that success but she's still unexposed on turf and is open to more progress. The main danger is Beau Vintage, who was a close second at Kempton last month and has claims if he can transfer that form back to turf. Another who could be in the mix is course and distance winner Churchill Rose.

David Moon

