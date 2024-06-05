Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Curragh

8.30: Byzantine Empress

Considering it was her first run of the season, Byzantine Empress did well to finish third at Cork and may reverse form with The Bear Trap. The consistent Layoftheland should be thereabouts again and may confirm previous course form with Dark Viper. Barley Creek is also worth considering.

Alan Sweetman

Byzantine Empress 20:30 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: Kevin Thomas Coleman

Kempton

7.15: City House

The hat-trick seeking So Logical (second choice) is the obvious starting point and a 3lb rise for her comfortable Newmarket success last month looks fair. There are grounds for expecting a prominent showing from Rascal Recknell, but City House is an interesting contender. Although he hasn't landed a blow in two Newmarket handicaps this spring, he wasn't seen to best effect last time and his impressive 6f win here as a 2yo brings him right into the picture. This looks set to be well run and if he is better on AW, which is quite possible, then he could be the one to pick up the pieces.

Paul Smith

City House 19:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Fanshawe

Newton Abbot

3.10: Saint Bibiana

The move up from about 2m4f worked a treat when Saint Bibiana scored over the extended 3m2f at Stratford last time and she's open to further improvement as a staying hurdler. That may see her take care of Kentford Mallard, who has strong, established each-way claims with this sort of trip and ground, and Jaunty Belle who is a possible improver stepping up in trip.

Richard Austen

Saint Bibiana 15:10 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Georgina Nicholls

Nottingham

3.57: Graham

The drop back in trip makes Dreams Adozen worth a second look but top of the list are Graham and Animato. The last named may well deliver another telling late challenge in this hat-trick bid but Graham has been very dependable over shorter trips and now looks worth this first crack at 1m6f.

Richard Austen

Graham 15:57 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Hannon

Ripon

7.55: Bay Breeze

The choice is Bay Breeze who has a good record here, is well drawn and should be spot-on after two runs this season. Abate, who shaped well at York last time, and course specialist Fortamour are two others with a chance.

Colin Russell

Bay Breeze 19:55 Ripon View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

