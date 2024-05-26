Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Mister Upton 3.14 Fontwell

Little to shout about in six starts over hurdles and a bumper, but a completely different story when winning by just over eight lengths on chase debut over course and distance (good) 18 days ago; 8lb higher, but still open to progress in this sphere and a major player.

Malaita 3.35 Uttoxeter

Off the mark over fences with easy win at Ludlow (2m4f, soft) in March and looked in even better nick when following up in Grade 2 series final for mares at Cheltenham (2m4f, good) last month; needs to be taken very seriously in current mood.

Midnight Gold 3.50 Fontwell

Made it tenth-time lucky under rules when winning in good style at Southwell (2m4f, good) last summer and was off for 11 months before second of 13 (clear of the third) at Warwick (2m5f, good) 20 days ago; tongue-tie is now given a go and she is much respected from just 1lb higher.

Bright Sunbird 4.00 Kelso

Three-time hurdle winner for Gary Hanmer, most recently at Stratford (3m2f, good) last summer; made quite promising stable debut when keeping-on sixth at Sedgefield (2m4f, good) this month, after a break, and looks very interesting now back up in trip and with usual cheekpieces refitted.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

