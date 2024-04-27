Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Sacred Falls 14:10 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Katie Scott Courtland 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen Wen Moon 17:50 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Ben Haslam Lady Wingalong 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie Tnr: David Evans

Sacred Falls 2.10 Haydock

Shaped nicely in AW contest on seasonal debut and the form has received a couple of boosts; has a record of 2212 in turf handicaps, the win gained on soft ground, and may still have further progress in her; highly respected back in this sphere.

Courtland 3.35 Sandown

Made it four wins for the season (all on good going but has run well on soft) when comfortably beating solid yardstick at Worcester (2m7f) last August; not at the same level since and extremely fortunate to win at Hereford last month, after a break, but it was over an inadequate 2m and there was encouragement in that run; Peter Bowen and Sean Bowen won this with 40-1 shot Henllan Harri in 2017 who, like this fellow, was tackling his longest trip yet; one to note.

Wen Moon 5.50 Ripon

Relatively few miles on the clock and suited by soft ground; promising return to action behind The Bell Conductor at Pontefract, looking a big threat 1f out but having to give best to rivals with the benefit of a more recent run; handy draw and he looks a leading contender for a stable in blistering form.

Lady Wingalong 6.00 Wolverhampton

String of poor efforts in Ireland last year and not much was seemingly expected for her new yard at Lingfield recently; she won with a bit in hand, though, and will only have learned from that, so could well defy a 5lb rise.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

