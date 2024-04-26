Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Ballyadam (4.10 Sandown)
Second to Langer Dan at the Cheltenham Festival and meets the Coral Cup winner on 10lb better terms here. Looks a smart bit of placing by Henry de Bromhead.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Heavenly Fire (8.15 Doncaster)
Daniel Tudhope's mount hasn't built on her debut promise in two subsequent starts, but she's a half-sister to Group 2 winner Flight Plan and a lot more is expected now she steps into modest handicap company.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Steel Alley (1.50 Sandown)
Very progressive and has improved his RPR by upwards of 20lb on his last couple of runs for Sam Thomas. The form of last month's Newbury second to subsequent Cheltenham scorer Doyen Quest reads well.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Annual Invictus (3.35 Sandown)
Beat the clock for the third time when successful at Doncaster in January, finished a respectable sixth in this last season and drying ground will be in his favour.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Hitman (2.25 Sandown)
Track, trip and ground look ideal and gets weight from other fancied runners. First-time blinkers could also boost his chances.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Rainbow Fire (2.45 Haydock)
Has shaped well on the all weather since returning from a break and is back on the same mark as when winning this race last year.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Published on 26 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:28, 26 April 2024
