Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Ballyadam (4.10 Sandown)

Second to Langer Dan at the Cheltenham Festival and meets the Coral Cup winner on 10lb better terms here. Looks a smart bit of placing by Henry de Bromhead.

Charlie Huggins

Ballyadam 16:10 Sandown Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Eyecatcher

Heavenly Fire (8.15 Doncaster)

Daniel Tudhope's mount hasn't built on her debut promise in two subsequent starts, but she's a half-sister to Group 2 winner Flight Plan and a lot more is expected now she steps into modest handicap company.

Steffan Edwards

Heavenly Fire 20:15 Doncaster Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Jack Jones

Handicappers' nap

Steel Alley (1.50 Sandown)

Very progressive and has improved his RPR by upwards of 20lb on his last couple of runs for Sam Thomas. The form of last month's Newbury second to subsequent Cheltenham scorer Doyen Quest reads well.

Steve Mason

Steel Ally 13:50 Sandown Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Sam Thomas

Speed figures

Annual Invictus (3.35 Sandown)

Beat the clock for the third time when successful at Doncaster in January, finished a respectable sixth in this last season and drying ground will be in his favour.

Dave Edwards

Annual Invictus 15:35 Sandown Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

West Country nap

Hitman (2.25 Sandown)

Track, trip and ground look ideal and gets weight from other fancied runners. First-time blinkers could also boost his chances.

James Stevens

Hitman 14:25 Sandown Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Rainbow Fire (2.45 Haydock)

Has shaped well on the all weather since returning from a break and is back on the same mark as when winning this race last year.

Jake Aldrich

Rainbow Fire 14:45 Haydock Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Marco Botti

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

