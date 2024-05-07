The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three tips from Chester and Kempton on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Wednesday. . .

Kodibeat (2.05 Chester)

This late foal was the Coles' first two-year-old runner of the year at Kempton four weeks ago and she justified strong support, quickly putting the race to bed before not doing much in front. That form has taken a few knocks but it was said that she'd come on for the run afterwards and the tight turns of Chester could be right up her street given how professional she looked.

G'Daay (4.45 Chester)

The finale on day one of Chester's May meeting can go to Joseph Parr's G'Daay who returned with a pleasing fourth at Chelmsford recently. He should be sharper here, has an 8lb pull in the weights with the winner Sandy Paradise, has plenty of form on turf and is well berthed in four. Headgear returns (all six wins came in an aid of some kind) and he was a decent third on ground softer than ideal when running the track for the only time last summer.

Call Me The Breeze (6.30 Kempton)

The market didn't give Call Me The Breeze much hope on her return/stable debut at Wolverhampton last month but she travelled just about best before fading into fifth. That doesn't look a bad 0-55 handicap, as the right horses came to the fore, and it's heavy odds-on she'll strip fitter in this 0-52 contest. I can see her adopting a good position from a draw one off the rail, cruising into the straight then pouncing.

