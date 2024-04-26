The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 5-1 and 6-4 successful naps with three horse racing tips on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Givemethebeatboys (2.17 Navan)

Upwards of 5lb clear of his 13 rivals on ratings and he beat his nearest market rival, His Majesty, on the two occasions they clashed during their juvenile campaign last season. His Majesty receives 3lb from Givemethebeatboys but the selection beat that rival by seven lengths in the Phoenix Stakes off level weights, so should confirm the form of that Curragh Group 1 from last August. The three-year-old made a successful debut last year so a 210-day absence should not be too much of a concern while any question marks over the form of Jessica Harrington's string were eased by the trainer's double at Gowran Park on Tuesday.

Ballyadam (4.10 Sandown)

Second to Langer Dan in last month's Coral Cup and should be able to reverse the form with winner, who he meets on 10lb better terms. The nine-year-old comes here fresher than both Langer Dan and Impaire Et Passe, who clashed at Aintree 16 days ago, and his record in Britain is solid having finished runner-up in the 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Ballyadam was also fifth behind State Man when giving 3lb to the subsequent nine-time Grade 1 winner in the 2022 County Hurdle before filling the same position in that Cheltenham Festival handicap the following year. Ballyadam was third behind Champion Hurdle runner-up Irish Point over 2m7½f on heavy ground on his last start in Graded company and the shorter 2m5½f trip on quicker ground here should suit, especially as he gets 6lb from the favourite Impaire Et Passe.

Terresita (4.45 Sandown)

Made it third time lucky over fences when beating Malaita by 12 lengths at Ludlow in February and the runner-up has won both of her starts since, including off a 4lb higher mark in a Grade 2 series final at Cheltenham last Thursday. Terresita managed only third when sent off favourite at this track and trip last month but the winner followed up off 3lb higher before finishing third of 12 in Cheltenham's Grade 2 Silver Trophy, when rated 9lb higher than his Sandown success. Mylesfromwicklow, who Terresita beat by more than five lengths at Sandown, comfortably obliged at Market Rasen on his sole start since so the form is strong.

