Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

The market is headed by Nickle Back, but he looked over the top when well thumped at Aintree, and while he got messed around at the start there and is better right-handed anyway, I'm hoping he will simply set it up for the strong-staying Terresita.

She has won two of her last three starts over fences very easily at Ludlow, but lost her rhythm with a couple of sloppy jumps early on in a Grade 3 handicap at Sandown in between, and never really got it back.

However, having been last of seven turning for home while the first two were battling it out around ten lengths ahead, she still roared up Sandown's hill after the last to be beaten only four lengths.

I think she'd have won easily with anything like a competent round of jumping, and the form worked out well enough as the winner and fifth have also won again since. If she gets it right this time, she'll surely be a major player getting 26lb from the favourite.

Terresita 16:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Lucy Wadham

