Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chester

2.35: Kings Merchant

There are clear positives for Kings Merchant (nap), who has solid form claims, looks nicely weighted, has the plum draw and should improve further. Due For Luck, who looks interesting back at Chester, is second choice ahead of the similarly well-drawn contenders Moonstone Boy and Blue Storm. Improving Vince L'Amour and unexposed Rainyniteingeorgia are drawn wider but otherwise look appealing.

Steve Boow

Kings Merchant 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Edward Bethell

Fontwell

6.40: Aworkinprogress

This can go to Nick Gifford's unexposed 5yo Aworkinprogress (nap), who shaped like a strong stayer when winning a 2m5f handicap here in March and is open to more progress on his step up to this trip. Second choice is The Bold Thady, who has stacks of placed efforts in his record, including a second over 3m1f on his penultimate run. The Wise Traveller didn't fire in his hat-trick bid last time, but a return to patient tactics may have backfired and it wouldn't be a surprise if he bounced back with a bold bid.

David Moon

Aworkinprogress 18:40 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nick Gifford

Gowran Park

8.20: Barnhill Rose

C&D winner Barnhill Rose (nap) gets the vote having made a pleasing start to the season when fifth over 7f here a fortnight ago. She is taken to reverse form with fourth-placed Play It Again Zaam, a maiden who confirmed winning potential at this level when third at Naas, just in front of Designer Cailin. Stormy Jenn has gained both wins at this track and has a definite chance following a Naas second.

Alan Sweetman

Barnhill Rose 20:20 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Daniel King (5lb) Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

Kelso

2.40: Raceview Road

Although facing quicker conditions than on his chase/handicap debut at this track last time, the unexposed Raceview Road (nap) won twice on good to yielding in Irish points and he'll likely be suited by the step up to this trip. Domandlouis wasn't at his best on heavy ground on his last two starts but should be able to raise his game back on a sound surface and he could be the main danger.

Richard Young

Raceview Road 14:40 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Jonathon Bewley Tnr: George Bewley

Kempton

9.00: Federated

Golden Dove, a C&D winner off this mark last spring, shaped well back from a long break a month ago and is respected, but the pair with fewest miles on the clock, Fictional and Federated (nap), are particularly interesting. Fictional was strong in the market ahead of his recent handicap debut and tonight's slight drop in trip, bigger field and first-time hood should help him settle better, but Federated was inclined to idle before going again to beat a subsequent winner at Newcastle and he gets the nod.

Graham Wheldon

Federated 21:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: John Butler

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Chester

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three tips from Chester and Kempton on Wednesday

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.