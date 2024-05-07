Racing Post logo
TippingToday's top tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Evocative Spark (4.45 Chester)

His last two wins have come over course and distance, latterly when scoring by nearly four lengths off this mark under returning rider Franny Norton last September.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Evocative Spark16:45 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Darryll Holland

The Punt nap

G'Daay (4.45 Chester)

Joseph Parr's gelding can strip fitter than when a pleasing fourth at Chelmsford recently and, with all of his wins coming when wearing some kind of headgear, a refitted visor is a plus.
Andrew Cooper

Silk
G'Daay16:45 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Joseph Parr

Eyecatcher

Butter Fingers (7.50 Gowran Park)

Has yet to build on the promise he showed on his debut at the Curragh, but he now switches to handicaps off what could be a lenient mark for Mick Mulvany.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Butter Fingers19:50 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bird (7lb)Tnr: Michael Mulvany

Newmarket nap

Blenheim Star (6.30 Kempton)

William Knight's team have been improving for a run and the topweight has come on at home for last month's course-and-distance third.
David Milnes

Silk
Blenheim Star18:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Knight

Speed figures

Strong Belle (3.45 Kelso)

Gained a deserved first success at Bangor ten weeks ago and the speed figures suggest she is fairly treated on her handicap debut.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Strong Belle15:45 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Dark horse

Beeley (3.05 Chester)

Demonstrated ability when finishing second on both of her starts and is clearly held in high regard by the stable who won this race with Enable in 2017.

Silk
Beeley15:05 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 7 May 2024

Last updated 18:41, 7 May 2024

iconCopy
