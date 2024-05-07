Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Evocative Spark (4.45 Chester)
His last two wins have come over course and distance, latterly when scoring by nearly four lengths off this mark under returning rider Franny Norton last September.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
G'Daay (4.45 Chester)
Joseph Parr's gelding can strip fitter than when a pleasing fourth at Chelmsford recently and, with all of his wins coming when wearing some kind of headgear, a refitted visor is a plus.
Andrew Cooper
Eyecatcher
Butter Fingers (7.50 Gowran Park)
Has yet to build on the promise he showed on his debut at the Curragh, but he now switches to handicaps off what could be a lenient mark for Mick Mulvany.
Marcus Buckland
Newmarket nap
Blenheim Star (6.30 Kempton)
William Knight's team have been improving for a run and the topweight has come on at home for last month's course-and-distance third.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Strong Belle (3.45 Kelso)
Gained a deserved first success at Bangor ten weeks ago and the speed figures suggest she is fairly treated on her handicap debut.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Beeley (3.05 Chester)
Demonstrated ability when finishing second on both of her starts and is clearly held in high regard by the stable who won this race with Enable in 2017.
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
