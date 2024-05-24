Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Hello Cotai 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Adam West True Wisdom 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston Racing Demon 18:10 Bath View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Ed de Giles Ventura Express 20:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Paul Midgley

Hello Cotai 2.05 Haydock

0-7 and his form has been up and down, but he reverted to turf at Goodwood (1m, heavy) three weeks ago and went very close; key player if reproducing that latest form now in blinkers (which replace cheekpieces).

True Wisdom 3.00 Goodwood

The form of her 2yo win at Newmarket (1m, good to firm) has substance; good second to improving rival at Kempton (1m3f, AW) on handicap/seasonal debut, keeping on; may well have more to offer and represents last year's winning yard; appealing.

Racing Demon 6.10 Bath

Triple 1m winner on good to firm/soft, the latter in comfortable fashion last time out at Chepstow (hooded); penalised for that career-best win but entitled to plenty of respect given the forecast conditions.

Ventura Express 8.45 Pontefract

He had been in action on AW prior to his easy win in the corresponding race 12 months ago (good to firm); now returns from 230 days off (has gone well fresh) and Wednesday's rain won't have been in his favour; that said, he handles good to soft and this lacks depth.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

