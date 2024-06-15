'She's quick and she's the best bet anywhere on the day' - David Jennings answers the burning questions for Saturday's action

What's the big story?

Well, Battaash won the BetMGM: It's Showtime Scurry Stakes (2.40 ) at Sandown in 2017. Yikes, that's seven years ago now. We're getting so old. Anyway, you never know who you might see on the eve of Royal Ascot. Not everything is waiting for the big banquet in Berkshire.

Spoiler alert: there is definitely no Battaash in this year's Scurry. I can guarantee you that, but there is a Flora Of Bermuda in the line-up and she's fairly rapid. Sandown should really suit her.

There is also a Listed race on the Knavesmire at York, the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup (3.00 ), and it's noteworthy that Ryan Moore is on the William Haggas-trained Klondike rather than Sir Michael Stoute's Real Dream , who he has ridden on four of his last five starts.

If you fancy something strongly at Royal Ascot next week, like I do with Israr in the Wolferton Stakes on Tuesday, you want the stable to be firing, so I'm hoping to see John and Thady Gosden's four runners performing well on the day.

It's more about quantity than quality on this particular Saturday but, among the feast of eight fixtures in Britain and Ireland, we do have a pair of Premier racedays at Sandown and York.

Who should I back in York’s Grand Cup?

I was badly stung in this race last year by the aforementioned Israr, who couldn't reel in Quickthorn, but revenge is sweet and Salt Bay could provide it.

He was as big as 10-1 yesterday, but is around 7-1 generally now and that's still value. Forget his latest flop at Newbury, that surface was far too lively. It will be softer on the Knavesmire.

What's the best bet anywhere on Saturday?

That's Havana Dance in the 5f novice (2.20 ) at Bath. She caught my eye in a maiden at Goodwood a few weeks ago and, given she is in the care of Jonathan Portman, you can almost guarantee improvement from first to second start. She seems quick too, so dropping to the minimum trip is a shrewd move.

Who the lay of the day?

Adaay In Devon is a smashing filly, but 2-1 in Sandown's showpiece, the Scurry Stakes (2.40 ), looks on the skimpy side. She is only 1lb clear on the figures and has to give weight to Flora Of Bermuda. She's not for me.

What trainer is hot right now?

There was a spell about a fortnight ago when Charlie Johnston was operating at about a three or four per cent strike-rate. Not anymore.

The Middleham maestro has turned the corner and he's already had 11 winners in June. Among them was a 10-1 shot, two 13-2 shots and an 11-2 chance. Made In China was just touched off at Catterick the other day too at 18-1. He has ten runners on Saturday.

Saturday’s ITV Racing schedule

1.50 York: Queen Mother's Cup Handicap, 1m4f

2.05 Sandown: Listen To BetMGM On talkSPORT Handicap, 1m

2.25 York: Sky Bet Handicap, 7f

2.40 Sandown: BetMGM: It's Showtime Scurry Stakes (Listed), 5f

3.00 York: Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes (Listed, 1m6f)

3.20 Chester: Horseradish Catering & Events Handicap, 7½f

3.35 York: Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap, 6f

Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair

Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read our Saturday previews:

2.25 York: Can Quintus Arrius give Peter Niven team a welcome boost? Analysis and key quotes for £30,000 York handicap

2.40 Sandown: 'There's a temptation to look at the improvers' - who will land Sandown's feature sprint?

3.00 York: 'I expect her to outrun her odds' - key quotes and analysis for the Listed Grand Cup at York

3.20 Chester: 'He's got a great turn of foot, he'll love the place' - who is feeling confident ahead of Chester's Saturday highlight?

3.35 York: 'She keeps taking a step forward' - key quotes for a fiercely competitive £100,000 three-year-old handicap at York

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.