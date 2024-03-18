Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Curragh
3.10: Gaenari
Having run with credit in smart company at two, Gaenari appears to set a good standard here with an official rating of 94. Her experience could be an important asset in a possible battle with the once-raced pair Mayfair and Next Trick. Also worth considering are Finsceal Luas and Fleur De Chine.
Alan Sweetman
Southwell
1.55: Samourai One
Having won in good style on his chase debut Samourai One can follow up despite a 9lb hike up the handicap. The consistent Felton Bellevue is likely to prove his main danger.
Colin Russell
Fontwell
3.48: Molto Bene
Cases can be made for all four runners but the pick is Molto Bene, who drew nicely clear to make a winning handicap debut at Plumpton last month and may still have further improvement to come. Mumbles needs to prove he can cope with a mark this high and Sangiovese seems to have some quirks, so perhaps Word Has It will provide the main threat to the selection.
Chris Wilson
Newcastle
6.30: Golden Rainbow
Another Angel and Red Walls should go well but Golden Rainbow is unlikely to be eligible for this grade for much longer and a reproduction of last week's C&D second, where three of today's rivals were behind him, would make him very hard to beat.
Paul Smith
Read these next:
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Southwell on Monday
'She has been given a huge chance' - our tipster returns after a 5-1 winner in his last Monday column
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 18 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 18 March 2024
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Southwell on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Southwell on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings