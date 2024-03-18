Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:35 CurraghHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:35 CurraghHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Image link

Curragh

3.10: Gaenari

Having run with credit in smart company at two, Gaenari appears to set a good standard here with an official rating of 94. Her experience could be an important asset in a possible battle with the once-raced pair Mayfair and Next Trick. Also worth considering are Finsceal Luas and Fleur De Chine.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Gaenari15:10 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Sheehy Tnr: Diego Dias

Southwell

1.55: Samourai One

Having won in good style on his chase debut Samourai One can follow up despite a 9lb hike up the handicap. The consistent Felton Bellevue is likely to prove his main danger.
Colin Russell

Silk
Samourai One13:55 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Fontwell

3.48: Molto Bene

Cases can be made for all four runners but the pick is Molto Bene, who drew nicely clear to make a winning handicap debut at Plumpton last month and may still have further improvement to come. Mumbles needs to prove he can cope with a mark this high and Sangiovese seems to have some quirks, so perhaps Word Has It will provide the main threat to the selection.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Molto Bene15:48 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Newcastle

6.30: Golden Rainbow

Another Angel and Red Walls should go well but Golden Rainbow is unlikely to be eligible for this grade for much longer and a reproduction of last week's C&D second, where three of today's rivals were behind him, would make him very hard to beat.
Paul Smith

Silk
Golden Rainbow18:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Read these next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Southwell on Monday   

'She has been given a huge chance' - our tipster returns after a 5-1 winner in his last Monday column  

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 18 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips