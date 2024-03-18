Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Curragh

3.10: Gaenari

Having run with credit in smart company at two, Gaenari appears to set a good standard here with an official rating of 94. Her experience could be an important asset in a possible battle with the once-raced pair Mayfair and Next Trick. Also worth considering are Finsceal Luas and Fleur De Chine.

Alan Sweetman

Gaenari 15:10 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Danny Sheehy Tnr: Diego Dias

Southwell

1.55: Samourai One

Having won in good style on his chase debut Samourai One can follow up despite a 9lb hike up the handicap. The consistent Felton Bellevue is likely to prove his main danger.

Colin Russell

Samourai One 13:55 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Fontwell

3.48: Molto Bene

Cases can be made for all four runners but the pick is Molto Bene, who drew nicely clear to make a winning handicap debut at Plumpton last month and may still have further improvement to come. Mumbles needs to prove he can cope with a mark this high and Sangiovese seems to have some quirks, so perhaps Word Has It will provide the main threat to the selection.

Chris Wilson

Molto Bene 15:48 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Newcastle

6.30: Golden Rainbow

Another Angel and Red Walls should go well but Golden Rainbow is unlikely to be eligible for this grade for much longer and a reproduction of last week's C&D second, where three of today's rivals were behind him, would make him very hard to beat.

Paul Smith

Golden Rainbow 18:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

