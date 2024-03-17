Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Our Pink Lady (4.00 Southwell)

The James Owen-trained mare was an eyecatching course-and-distance winner last time out and recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating in the process. She can strike again with Harry Cobden in the saddle.

​Liam Headd

Our Pink Lady 16:00 Southwell

Handicappers' nap

Innisfree Lass (5.00 Southwell)

Looked an improved performer when winning by a wide margin over this course and distance last month and can follow up off a 6lb higher mark for the in-form Stuart Edmunds yard.

Steve Mason

Innisfree Lass 17:00 Southwell

Eyecatcher

Percy Willis (5.30 Newcastle)

Jedd O'Keeffe’s six-year-old is below his last winning mark and now goes back up to what looks a more suitable trip.

David Toft

Percy Willis 17:30 Newcastle (A.W)

Speed figures

Casanova (4.10 Curragh)

Fourth in this two years ago, he has lost his way a bit since finishing third twelve months ago but the assessor has relaxed his grip and he could end his long barren spell.

Dave Edwards

Casanova 16:10 Curragh

Dark horse

Flying Fortune (4.30 Southwell)

Had some decent bumper form and transferred that to hurdles when second in heavy ground at Newton Abbot in October. Previous start can be excused and she looks interesting on her handicap debut.

Rob Sutton

Flying Fortune 16:30 Southwell

West Country

Livin On Luco (3.30 Southwell)

Only just denied last time and that form looks the best on offer.

James Stevens

Livin On Luco 15:30 Southwell

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

