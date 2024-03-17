Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Our Pink Lady (4.00 Southwell)
The James Owen-trained mare was an eyecatching course-and-distance winner last time out and recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating in the process. She can strike again with Harry Cobden in the saddle.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Innisfree Lass (5.00 Southwell)
Looked an improved performer when winning by a wide margin over this course and distance last month and can follow up off a 6lb higher mark for the in-form Stuart Edmunds yard.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Percy Willis (5.30 Newcastle)
Jedd O'Keeffe’s six-year-old is below his last winning mark and now goes back up to what looks a more suitable trip.
David Toft
Speed figures
Casanova (4.10 Curragh)
Fourth in this two years ago, he has lost his way a bit since finishing third twelve months ago but the assessor has relaxed his grip and he could end his long barren spell.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Flying Fortune (4.30 Southwell)
Had some decent bumper form and transferred that to hurdles when second in heavy ground at Newton Abbot in October. Previous start can be excused and she looks interesting on her handicap debut.
Rob Sutton
West Country
Livin On Luco (3.30 Southwell)
Only just denied last time and that form looks the best on offer.
James Stevens
