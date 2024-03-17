The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Southwell on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Felton Bellevue (1.55 Southwell)

Trained by Ben Case, the nine-year-old has been a consistent performer and has been unlucky not to have won more than two times for the yard. Since his last success in February 2022, Felton Bellevue has raced 13 times and finished inside the first three on six of those starts. The majority of those efforts came when soft was in the going description and he will have no issues if the ground proves to be slightly testing once again. He ran a creditable second over course and distance on his penultimate outing, and the form of that race has been franked as the winner, Ali Star Bert, scored on his next run. He has the stamina to last this distance and this is a perfect opportunity to end his winless run.

Post No Bills (2.25 Southwell)

Post No Bills has recorded all three of his wins over fences and the return to those obstacles should see him run another strong race. Trained by Ryan Potter, the nine-year-old posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when successful at Plumpton in September and if he produces anywhere near that performance then he'll be in with a huge shout of winning again. He has had a bit of time off since his last run in October, but he appears to go well fresh and Sam Twiston-Davies is a notable jockey booking. The trainer and rider boast a 29 per cent strike-rate when teaming up together with two winners from seven rides.

Our Pink Lady (4.00 Southwell)

James Owen is enjoying a strong campaign and Our Pink Lady can continue that form. The trainer has scored five times in the past fortnight and is operating at a strike-rate of 28 per cent in that period. One of those wins came courtesy of this six-year-olds course-and-distance victory and she has showed a significant amount of improvement since joining from Ireland last year. She produced a strong turn of foot under Harry Cobden last time out and the quick return to action shows connections must have confidence in her winning again. Cobden holds a healthy lead in the jockeys championship and retains the ride, which is an added advantage.

Read more tipping:

'I can't resist this bet at a huge price' - Tom Segal with two to back in the Irish Lincolnshire

'She has been given a huge chance' - our tipster returns after a 5-1 winner in his last Monday column

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.