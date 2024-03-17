TippingRichard Birch
premium
'She has been given a huge chance' - our tipster returns after a 5-1 winner in his last Monday column
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 17 March 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:08, 17 March 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'I can't resist this bet at a huge price' - Tom Segal with two to back in the Irish Lincolnshire
- 'These are his optimum conditions' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies on the opening day of the Irish Flat season
- 'He has a tremendous chance off a low weight under ideal conditions' - Richard Birch's best bet at Chepstow
- 'He could be thrown in' - Justin O'Hanlon with two bets for St Patrick's Day
- 'He will have no trouble with conditions' - Tom Segal with his strongest bet in Ireland on Sunday
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'I can't resist this bet at a huge price' - Tom Segal with two to back in the Irish Lincolnshire
- 'These are his optimum conditions' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies on the opening day of the Irish Flat season
- 'He has a tremendous chance off a low weight under ideal conditions' - Richard Birch's best bet at Chepstow
- 'He could be thrown in' - Justin O'Hanlon with two bets for St Patrick's Day
- 'He will have no trouble with conditions' - Tom Segal with his strongest bet in Ireland on Sunday