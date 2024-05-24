Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bath

6.10: Racing Demon

Lunario arrives in good form and should give a good account if handling slow ground, while Havana Goldrush is another in fine fettle and is much respected. Eye Of The Water seems to save his best for here and could prove to be the biggest danger to the selection, Racing Demon, who had plenty in hand when winning at Chepstow and is taken to defy his penalty.

Jonathan Doidge

Racing Demon 18:10 Bath View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Ed de Giles

Curragh

5.50: Back Down Under

Despite being a maiden after ten starts, Back Down Under has run with credit in defeat and was a very good second behind Glamorously on her last handicap outing in October. She can get off the mark back up in trip. Last time out winners Dance Night Andday and Transcendental are the main dangers.

Conor Fennelly

Back Down Under 17:50 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Keithen Kennedy (7lb) Tnr: Padraig Roche

Downpatrick

6.05: That's About Right

A race for maidens who have run in at least three handicaps, this race certainly does what it says on the tin and will take little winning. The Punchestown fourth of That's About Right is the standout line of form on display and, with a recent run under his belt, Philip Rothwell's 6yo can avail of a good opportunity. If he could come back to the form of his third at Down Royal in March, Paddy Elvis would be a danger while Roman Parish, fit from a recent point-to-point outing, is 4lb lower than when touched off over C&D last August.

Mark Nunan

That's About Right 18:05 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Conor Owens (4lb) Tnr: P J Rothwell

Goodwood

3.00: True Wisdom

Charlie Johnston's runner True Wisdom is particularly interesting off 84 back on turf, being well handicapped on her 2yo success which came at the main expense of rivals who now have marks of 104 and 94. The thrice-raced fillies Ya Hafhd (second choice) and Juana Ines are likely to progress further, while Strutting may have more to offer back down in class. Several others also have respectable credentials in a warm fillies' handicap.

Steve Boow

True Wisdom 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Haydock

2.05: Hello Cotai

Having gone close on heavy ground at Goodwood three weeks ago, Hello Cotai is taken to go one better and get off the mark. Lady Ava got up close home in a soft-ground 7f nursery at Catterick on her final 2yo outing and is feared most now tackling 1m on her reappearance. Mysteryofthesands and handicap newcomer Questionable are other possible players.

Ben Hutton

Hello Cotai 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Adam West

Hereford

6.30: Tonto Foley

Famoso has done very well over the last year or so and is not opposed lightly, having run well in defeat over C&D just 17 days ago. However, there could still be a lot more to come from low-mileage 6yo Tonto Foley, who jumped well when winning on soft ground at Taunton in March and may be better suited by the quicker ground here. Ben Buie is next on the list, while Big Jim Beam is the dark horse.

Chris Wilson

Tonto Foley 18:30 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Pontefract

8.45: Ventura Express

Princess Karine bolted up over C&D earlier in the month but that was an uncompetitive event and she's been beaten at Ripon since. She may resume her progress but she'll need to. Dickieburd and Late Arrival can go well but it might be worth siding with last year's winner Ventura Express. Three of his four wins have come over C&D, including this race last year, and his York second last July came on ground that was officially good to soft.

Paul Smith

Ventura Express 20:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Paul Midgley

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.