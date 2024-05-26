Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Curragh

2.35: Rogue Millennium

Joseph O'Brien's three-strong challenge for this is headed by his 2024 recruit Rogue Millennium whose Royal Ascot win and Matron Stakes second makes her the one to beat if fully primed. Ocean Jewel is respected despite her lack of an outing this season. Orchid Bloom needs to find her form again after a tame start to the season at Goodwood.

Alan Sweetman

Rogue Millennium 14:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Uttoxeter

3.35: Malaita

The feature race can go to bang-in-form mare Malaita, who kept on readily to collect a good prize at Cheltenham last month. Mylesfromwicklow is upped significantly in grade but is heading in the right direction and may provide the main threat. Glory And Honour has his quirks but he did very well for Sam England last season and can make his presence felt again.

Chris Wilson

Malaita 15:35 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Mel Rowley

Kelso

4.00: Bright Sunbird

Melusine De Pail and Mistral Nell (preferred in that order) both have significant roles to play but the suggestion is Bright Sunbird, who moves back up in trip after shaping quite well over 2m4f on her recent stable debut. That run came after a six-month break and it looks significant that she has cheekpieces (worn for last two wins) refitted and Tabitha Worsley (aboard for all three wins) back in the saddle here.

Chris Wilson

Bright Sunbird 16:00 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Tabitha Worsley (3lb) Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Fontwell

3.50: Midnight Gold

Sambezi has stamina to prove but still makes the shortlist on this return to 0-110 level for the first time since winning easily at Worcester just over a year ago. However, preference is for Midnight Gold who won in good style at Southwell last summer and ran really well when second of 13 on her Warwick return this month. Alexandra Romanov is proven fresh so is worth a second look on her return, while a market check is advised regarding the chances of handicap debutant Ballyfinn.

David Bellingham



Midnight Gold 15:50 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Neil Mulholland

