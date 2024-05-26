Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Curragh
2.35: Rogue Millennium
Joseph O'Brien's three-strong challenge for this is headed by his 2024 recruit Rogue Millennium whose Royal Ascot win and Matron Stakes second makes her the one to beat if fully primed. Ocean Jewel is respected despite her lack of an outing this season. Orchid Bloom needs to find her form again after a tame start to the season at Goodwood.
Alan Sweetman
Uttoxeter
3.35: Malaita
The feature race can go to bang-in-form mare Malaita, who kept on readily to collect a good prize at Cheltenham last month. Mylesfromwicklow is upped significantly in grade but is heading in the right direction and may provide the main threat. Glory And Honour has his quirks but he did very well for Sam England last season and can make his presence felt again.
Chris Wilson
Kelso
4.00: Bright Sunbird
Melusine De Pail and Mistral Nell (preferred in that order) both have significant roles to play but the suggestion is Bright Sunbird, who moves back up in trip after shaping quite well over 2m4f on her recent stable debut. That run came after a six-month break and it looks significant that she has cheekpieces (worn for last two wins) refitted and Tabitha Worsley (aboard for all three wins) back in the saddle here.
Chris Wilson
Fontwell
3.50: Midnight Gold
Sambezi has stamina to prove but still makes the shortlist on this return to 0-110 level for the first time since winning easily at Worcester just over a year ago. However, preference is for Midnight Gold who won in good style at Southwell last summer and ran really well when second of 13 on her Warwick return this month. Alexandra Romanov is proven fresh so is worth a second look on her return, while a market check is advised regarding the chances of handicap debutant Ballyfinn.
David Bellingham
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at the Curragh and Kelso on Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
