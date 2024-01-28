Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Ray's The One (4.20 Plumpton)
Ran better than his finishing position suggests in a much better race at Ascot last time and has improved plenty on Racing Post Ratings from first to second hurdles start in the last two seasons, so he's likely to step up this time. Drops into 0-100 company off a mark 2lb lower than for his last win and is sure to go well for Mark Pattinson.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Guy (2.30 Hereford)
No match for a couple of well-handicapped rivals on ground softer than ideal at Newbury last time, but looks to have plenty in his favour here and is reunited with regular rider Sam Twiston-Davies.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Anotherway (1.10 Punchestown)
Smart on the Flat in France, this one ran well for a long way on his hurdles debut at Leopardstown and can get off the mark at the second attempt for Willie Mullins.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Dunhallow Tommy (2.20 Plumpton)
Justified favouritism on his chasing debut over course and distance a week ago and, despite a penalty, can complete a quick double.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Don't Tell Su (2.00 Hereford)
Has a strong chance on the form of Chepstow second earlier in the season. Step up in trip should suit well here.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Blue Collar Lad (5.25 Wolverhampton)
Often runs well here and was second on last visit last month. Latest run at Lingfield can be excuses and remains well handicapped with Rossa Ryan an eyecatching booking.
Rob Sutton
