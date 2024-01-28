Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Ray's The One (4.20 Plumpton)

Ran better than his finishing position suggests in a much better race at Ascot last time and has improved plenty on Racing Post Ratings from first to second hurdles start in the last two seasons, so he's likely to step up this time. Drops into 0-100 company off a mark 2lb lower than for his last win and is sure to go well for Mark Pattinson.
Harry Wilson

Ray's The One16:20 Plumpton
Jky: James Best Tnr: Mark Pattinson

Handicappers' nap

Guy (2.30 Hereford)

No match for a couple of well-handicapped rivals on ground softer than ideal at Newbury last time, but looks to have plenty in his favour here and is reunited with regular rider Sam Twiston-Davies.
Steve Mason

Guy14:30 Hereford
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Anotherway (1.10 Punchestown)

Smart on the Flat in France, this one ran well for a long way on his hurdles debut at Leopardstown and can get off the mark at the second attempt for Willie Mullins.
Mark Brown

Anotherway13:10 Punchestown
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Dunhallow Tommy (2.20 Plumpton)

Justified favouritism on his chasing debut over course and distance a week ago and, despite a penalty, can complete a quick double.
Dave Edwards

Duhallow Tommy14:20 Plumpton
Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb)Tnr: Toby Lawes

West Country nap

Don't Tell Su (2.00 Hereford)

Has a strong chance on the form of Chepstow second earlier in the season. Step up in trip should suit well here.
James Stevens

Don't Tell Su14:00 Hereford
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Blue Collar Lad (5.25 Wolverhampton)

Often runs well here and was second on last visit last month. Latest run at Lingfield can be excuses and remains well handicapped with Rossa Ryan an eyecatching booking.
Rob Sutton

Blue Collar Lad17:25 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Robyn Brisland

Published on 28 January 2024

Last updated 18:00, 28 January 2024

