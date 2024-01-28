The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Hereford and Plumpton on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Duhallow Tommy (2.20 Plumpton)

Was well supported when making a winning chase debut over course and distance last week, jumping well in the whole and extending clear for a comfortable 13-length victory. Carries a 7lb penalty here, which is offset 5lb by very useful claimer Ben Bromley, and he still looks well handicapped over fences.

Guy (2.30 Hereford)

Kicked off this season with an 11-length victory at Fontwell in October and has largely contested, and run really well in, better class races since, including finishing fifth in a couple of competitive Class 2 handicap chases at Cheltenham. He hasn't been as good the last twice, but he takes a big drop in class here and is now below his last winning mark, while this race looks sure to be run to suit.

Ray's The One (4.20 Plumpton)

Ran better than his finishing position suggests in a much better race at Ascot last time and has improved plenty on Racing Post Ratings from first to second hurdles start in the last two seasons, so he's likely to step up this time. Drops into 0-100 company off a mark 2lb lower than for his last win and is sure to go well for Mark Pattinson.

Read these next:

'He looked a hurdler going places when winning twice last season' - our Monday tipster has four selections

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples



Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.