Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
York
2.45: Point Lynas
Last year's runner-up Point Lynas is taken to go one better, despite being on a career-high mark. He has a rock-solid record over course and distance and may show the benefit of a layoff, having gained his last success when similarly fresh. Northern Express, who ties in very closely with the selection on 2023 Hambleton form, is second choice. Metal Merchant and Dutch Decoy are major players on 2024 evidence, while Mirsky is interesting on only his second start for David O'Meara.
Steve Boow
Limerick
4.38: Mayo For Sam
Weak enough but intriguing at the same time. The likes of Nusra comes here on the back of a win at Dundalk. Others that come into it are course hurdles winner Brilliant Question off this mark while the booking of Colin Keane for Forlio on debut for Paul Flynn after a long absence is very interesting. Preference is for Mayo For Sam, who will be hard to beat if reproducing last week's effort at Gowran.
Justin O'Hanlon
Perth
4.20: What A Johnny
The manner of victory by the improving What A Johnny here last time suggests that he can defy a 9lb rise under top weight. Also going the right way is Donso Star and, in receipt of plenty of weight, she can make her presence felt. The veteran Better Getalong and the unexposed St John's Road are others of interest.
Jonathan Doidge
Salisbury
2.30: Torcello
Circuit Breaker should get a stiffer stamina test than when third in the Queen's Prize and he's not opposed lightly, while Pawapuri can be a factor back on the Flat and Duke Of Verona is respected. However, the old boy Torcello has a very solid record in staying handicaps when there's soft or heavy in the ground description.
Alistair Jones
Clonmel
6.00: Whatyouwant
Henry de Bromhead's runner Tideways Hero is potentially interesting off this mark judged on her only handicap start last season. However, Michael Griffin's Whatyouwant was an emphatic winner on her handicap debut at Ballinrobe last week and can cope with an 8lb rise. Across The Ocean was only four when she ran last and may come back a more mature sort now.
Alan Sweetman
Fontwell
5.40: Norton Hill
Some thorough stayers involved here, not least Norton Hill, who remains in good form and may be able to outclass his opponents. Island Run can be the one to chase him home, although a revived Earth King would be a player if cheekpieces help.
Jonathan Doidge
Lingfield
7.52: Secret Handsheikh
On the back of a solid effort, Secret Handsheikh is preferred. Faustus (second choice) and Skallywag Bay tie in with the selection on last-time-out form, while Nogo's Dream is interesting back over 5f.
Steve Boow
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on day two of York's Dante meeting on Thursday
Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' tips for each of the six races live on ITV on Thursday
York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on day two of York's Dante meeting
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on day two of York's Dante meeting on Thursday
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
