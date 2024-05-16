Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

York

2.45: Point Lynas

Last year's runner-up Point Lynas is taken to go one better, despite being on a career-high mark. He has a rock-solid record over course and distance and may show the benefit of a layoff, having gained his last success when similarly fresh. Northern Express, who ties in very closely with the selection on 2023 Hambleton form, is second choice. Metal Merchant and Dutch Decoy are major players on 2024 evidence, while Mirsky is interesting on only his second start for David O'Meara.

Steve Boow



Point Lynas 14:45 York View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Limerick

4.38: Mayo For Sam

Weak enough but intriguing at the same time. The likes of Nusra comes here on the back of a win at Dundalk. Others that come into it are course hurdles winner Brilliant Question off this mark while the booking of Colin Keane for Forlio on debut for Paul Flynn after a long absence is very interesting. Preference is for Mayo For Sam , who will be hard to beat if reproducing last week's effort at Gowran.

Justin O'Hanlon

Mayo For Sam 16:38 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Adam Caffrey (5lb) Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Perth

4.20: What A Johnny

The manner of victory by the improving What A Johnny here last time suggests that he can defy a 9lb rise under top weight. Also going the right way is Donso Star and, in receipt of plenty of weight, she can make her presence felt. The veteran Better Getalong and the unexposed St John's Road are others of interest.

Jonathan Doidge

What A Johnny 16:20 Perth View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Salisbury

2.30: Torcello

Circuit Breaker should get a stiffer stamina test than when third in the Queen's Prize and he's not opposed lightly, while Pawapuri can be a factor back on the Flat and Duke Of Verona is respected. However, the old boy Torcello has a very solid record in staying handicaps when there's soft or heavy in the ground description.

Alistair Jones

Torcello 14:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Shaun Lycett

Clonmel

6.00: Whatyouwant

Henry de Bromhead's runner Tideways Hero is potentially interesting off this mark judged on her only handicap start last season. However, Michael Griffin's Whatyouwant was an emphatic winner on her handicap debut at Ballinrobe last week and can cope with an 8lb rise. Across The Ocean was only four when she ran last and may come back a more mature sort now.

Alan Sweetman

Whatyouwant 18:00 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Kieran Callaghan (5lb) Tnr: Michael C Griffin

Fontwell

5.40: Norton Hill

Some thorough stayers involved here, not least Norton Hill , who remains in good form and may be able to outclass his opponents. Island Run can be the one to chase him home, although a revived Earth King would be a player if cheekpieces help.

Jonathan Doidge

Norton Hill 17:40 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Lingfield

7.52: Secret Handsheikh

On the back of a solid effort, Secret Handsheikh is preferred. Faustus (second choice) and Skallywag Bay tie in with the selection on last-time-out form, while Nogo's Dream is interesting back over 5f.

Steve Boow

Secret Handsheikh 19:52 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: John Gallagher

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on day two of York's Dante meeting on Thursday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.