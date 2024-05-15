The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on day two of York's Dante meeting on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Point Lynas (2.45 York)

The Ed Bethell-trained four-year-old returns to the Knavesmire for a fourth time as he attempts to break his maiden at the track. Although the son of Iffraaj has yet to win in any of his previous outings, his form is worth taking note of as he has finished second on three occasions over this distance. All three of those efforts came on quick ground and conditions here should be similar, while he has returned two of his highest Racing Post Ratings at this track, so he has to be a major player on that basis. Although he has been drawn high in three previous visits to the track, the last two winners of this race have been drawn low and he should benefit from plenty of pace when he enters from stall five.

Infinite Cosmos (3.15 York)

A lot is being said about the well-fancied Free Wind and Bluestocking for this Group 2, but Infinite Cosmos is a classy horse and she can easily outrun her double-figure odds. Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, the daughter of Sea The Stars is lightly raced compared to her rivals and made significant progress in her three-year-old campaign. She made an eyecatching effort on good ground at Newbury last May and followed up with a career-best when third behind Soul Sister in the Musidora at this meeting 12 months ago. The form of that race can be marked up as the winner went onto land the Oaks, while the second and fourth landed Listed races and the eighth won next time out. The form of her Listed third at Yarmouth works out well as the race has since produced three winners, while Ryan Moore is a significant jockey booking.

Al Musmak (3.45 York)

Although Ancient Wisdom has won on every going description, the lack of rain at York might be an issue and I'd rather side with Al Musmak, who appears better suited to quicker ground. Roger Varian's three-year-old was last seen finishing second behind Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket in September, which capped off a strong juvenile season as he followed on from a career-best when landing the Listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock earlier that month. He is stepping up in trip once again and even though he is unexposed over this distance, he handled the jump up to a mile as he stayed on well when runner-up on his last outing. Varian uses the services of James Doyle for the first time on the son of Night Of Thunder and he can put it up to his Godolphin rival.

