Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Copper Knight 2.15 York

10yo who is out of the handicap; however, he returned to form with a near-miss at Chester (5f, good) last week and has a tremendous record at York, with seven course wins including this race in 2019 and 2021, and a C&D victory (good to soft) last July; cheekpieces go back on, and both of last season's wins came in them; this front-runner could prove hard to catch.

Point Lynas 2.45 York

Raced mainly on good/firmer; has form figures of 222 over C&D, first past the post (demoted) on first occasion; beaten only narrowly in this race 12 months ago and, despite now being on career-high mark, holds major claims back here; makes seasonal debut (won on reappearance last term).

Free Wind 3.15 York

Group 2 winner in 2021, 2022 and 2023, last year in this race (good) first time out; in fact her top two performances last term were at this track, as she went down by just a head in the Yorkshire Oaks (good to firm); respectable fifth on soft behind Bluestocking at Ascot in October when last seen; has good record after a break and sets the standard.

Caviar Heights 3.45 York

Much improved form in good-ground Listed races at Newmarket for new yard this season, upped to 1m2f when moving 4l clear through the final 3f in five-runner contest last time; stays 1m2f well and needs plenty of respect despite winning this race requiring better still.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

