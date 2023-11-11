ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the ten ITV4 races on Saturday

1.15 Wincanton

Boodles Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Venetia Williams bids to continue her fantastic form with Enjoy Your Life, who was second over hurdles at this track last season. Flagrant Delitiep has recorded two wins, four seconds and a third from nine course starts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Enjoy Your Life

Good second over hurdles here in April; makes British chasing debut today; interesting

Enjoy Your Life 13:15 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (3lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

1.30 Newcastle

Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Irish EBF Gillies Fillies’ Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Godolphin’s Veil Of Shadows drops in class after a Group 3 second at Newmarket last time. Sound Angela is the sole course winner.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Veil Of Shadows

All-weather winner; improved second (Rousay third) in 1m2f Newmarket Listed latest; big player

Veil Of Shadows 13:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

1.50 Wincanton

Boodles “Rising Stars” Novices’ Chase (Grade 2), 2m4f

Paul Nicholls has won this race ten times and saddles hot favourite Knappers Hill, who was second on his chasing debut at Chepstow. Captain Conby is an interesting rival from Ireland.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Givega

Looked useful on his good days over hurdles last season; open to improvement over fences

Givega 13:50 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

2.05 Newcastle

Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Wentworth Stakes (Listed), 6f

Sense Of Duty won the Chipchase Stakes over course and distance and is a leading player for William Haggas. Recent Listed second Sophia’s Starlight is one of three runners for Nick Bradley Racing.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Sense Of Duty

Unbeaten at three including an impressive course-and-distance Group 3 winner; below best on heavy/soft after absence

Sense Of Duty 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

2.25 Wincanton

62nd Badger Beer Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap), 3m1f

The popular Frodon bids to win back-to-back runnings and is back down to the same mark he was successful off last year. The eleven-year-old is ridden by Bryony Frost, while Harry Cobden partners stablemate Threeunderthrufive.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Sam Brown

Smart staying chaser very capable of holding his own in a race of this nature

Sam Brown 14:25 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

2.45 Aintree

BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase, 2m5f

Gesskille seeks to go one better having finished second in this race and the Becher Chase over the National fences last season. Topham runner-up Fantastic Lady is another key player.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Gesskille

Beaten a nose in this last year and also runner-up in the Becher; French win in September

Gesskille 14:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

3.00 Wincanton

JenningsBet Elite Hurdle, 1m7f

This looks a match between Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Rubaud and Hansard, who belied 40-1 odds when a close fourth in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree on his final start of last season.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Hansard

Smart novice; strong traveller who should be suited by this test of speed around here

Hansard 15:00 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

3.20 Aintree

BoyleSports Acca Boost On Horse Racing Hurdle, 2m4f

Just three runners contest this £50,000 race and West Balboa, Brewin’upastorm and Millers Bank all have winning form at the track.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: West Balboa

Progressive mare who won two valuable handicaps last season; top of the list

West Balboa 15:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.32 Wincanton

JenningsBet Richard Barber Memorial Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, 2m5½f

An open race with Lime Avenue, Ilovethenightlife and Vicki Vale potentially having more to offer this season. Dual course scorer Plenty Of Time is another to consider.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Lime Avenue

Dominated course-and-distance novice in February; commands respect on handicap debut

Lime Avenue 15:32 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.45 Newcastle

Virgin Bet November Handicap, 1m4½f

The lightly raced Local Dynasty heads the betting for this £70,000 handicap. The progressive Beraz and in-form Mr Alan should be in the mix in a competitive event.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Teumessias Fox

Fresh when he scored twice in spring; interesting on return from layoff; 2-4 on all-weather

Teumessias Fox 15:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.30 Newcastle: VEIL OF SHADOWS

Race 2, 1.50 Wincanton: GIVEGA

Race 3, 2.05 Newcastle: SENSE OF DUTY

Race 4, 2.25 Wincanton: SAM BROWN

Race 5, 3.00 Wincanton: HANSARD

Race 6, 3.32 Wincanton: LIME AVENUE

Race 7, 3.45 Newcastle: TEUMESSIAS FOX

