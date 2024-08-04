'I love it when a plan comes together' - Richard Birch believes Goldie's A Team can prove stars of Sunday's action

What’s the big story?

Jim Goldie has two chances of landing a headline £100,000 bonus awarded to the first horse to win three times over the six-fixture Sky Bet Sunday Series.

Letsbefrank (5.45 ) and American Affair (6.15) bid for the jackpot at Haydock’s ITV4-televised meeting after each scooping two races in this year’s event.

Lightly raced four-year-old Letsbefrank is eligible after victories at Hamilton and Thirsk, while American Affair won 5f handicaps at Musselburgh and Thirsk.

Both are highly progressive sorts who appear destined to take higher rank in due course.

Letsbefrank already looks a Cesarewitch type, while the blisteringly fast American Affair is improving at such a rate he might well be Group-class next year.

The two Haydock races, which offer prize-money of £35,000 and £75,000 respectively, have attracted competitive fields, but Letsbefrank and American Affair appear to hold outstanding chances.

I love it when a plan comes together. Don’t miss Goldie’s A Team.

What’s the best bet of the day?

Mereside Diva , winner of two of her three handicaps since being stepped up to 7f, remains on a steep upward curve.

Her most recent success was achieved in a Sky Bet Sunday Series race at Thirsk so victory in Haydock’s 7f fillies’ handicap (5.15) would put her in line for the £100,000 bonus if Letsbefrank and American Affair both fluffed their lines.

The final leg of the series is at Pontefract on August 18.

Mereside Diva is an admirable filly with a real will to win, and the still underrated Callum Rodriguez has built up a great partnership with her.

A mark of 82 may still underestimate her. Get on.

Can prolific Quinault speed back to winning form?

Quinault , a seven-time scorer in 2023, has so far drawn a blank this year, but don’t get the impression the fire doesn’t still burn.

Blessed with explosive early speed, he could prove devilishly difficult to peg back round Chester’s tight turns in the Listed Queensferry Stakes (4.05 ).

Things haven’t panned out for Quinault in Group company so far this term but this drop in grade should suit.

Can lightning strike twice for Grey Leader at Galway this week?

Galway, where trouble in running appears to happen even more often than Goodwood, seems to have been going on forever but those still in the game after a week of hard-luck stories might be tempted by Grey Leader in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ahoonora Handicap (4.00 ).

He raced from box ten when making all over further on Thursday, and has been allocated the same stall once again. It’s harder to find trouble in front.

