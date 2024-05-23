Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Spring Bloom (5.10 Goodwood)

Has edged down to a handy mark and shaped promisingly on reappearance, caught on on the wrong side and seeming in need of the run. Won second time out under Darragh Keenan last year and ought to be spot on now.

Matt Gardner

Spring Bloom 17:10 Goodwood Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Robert Eddery

The Punt nap

Electric Storm (4.20 Haydock)

Ran a career-best when second in a Listed contest last month and the form can be marked up as the first and third placed in Group company next time. Should appreciate another furlong and can go well for James Tate.

Liam Headd

Electric Storm 16:20 Haydock Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: James Tate

Eyecatcher

Corrales (5.25 Haydock)

James Ferguson's colt has shown promise in three starts and now goes up in trip on handicap debut.

Mark Brown

Corrales 17:25 Haydock Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Ferguson

Newmarket nap

Sir Palamedes (2.50 Bath)

Ran a great debut for Charlie Fellowes when fourth at Yarmouth and has since worked well on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

Sir Palamedes 14:50 Bath Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Speed figures

Havaila (2.25 Goodwood)

Just denied over course and distance last time and dual hurdles winner deserves to break his duck on the Flat.

Dave Edwards

Havaila 14:25 Goodwood Jky: William Buick Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

Dark horse

Blanc De Noir (6.50 Curragh)

Sole win came at this course and he is entitled to take a step forward from his promising seasonal/yard debut. Open to further improvement at this trip.

Jake Aldrich

Blanc De Noir 18:50 Curragh Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

