Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Spring Bloom (5.10 Goodwood)
Has edged down to a handy mark and shaped promisingly on reappearance, caught on on the wrong side and seeming in need of the run. Won second time out under Darragh Keenan last year and ought to be spot on now.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Electric Storm (4.20 Haydock)
Ran a career-best when second in a Listed contest last month and the form can be marked up as the first and third placed in Group company next time. Should appreciate another furlong and can go well for James Tate.
Liam Headd
Eyecatcher
Corrales (5.25 Haydock)
James Ferguson's colt has shown promise in three starts and now goes up in trip on handicap debut.
Mark Brown
Newmarket nap
Sir Palamedes (2.50 Bath)
Ran a great debut for Charlie Fellowes when fourth at Yarmouth and has since worked well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Havaila (2.25 Goodwood)
Just denied over course and distance last time and dual hurdles winner deserves to break his duck on the Flat.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Blanc De Noir (6.50 Curragh)
Sole win came at this course and he is entitled to take a step forward from his promising seasonal/yard debut. Open to further improvement at this trip.
Jake Aldrich
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 6-1 winner with three tips at Goodwood and Haydock
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 6-1 winner with three tips at Goodwood and Haydock
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings