The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 6-1 winner with three tips at Goodwood and Haydock

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Manxman (2.25 Goodwood)

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, the four-year-old was one of the most consistent performers for the yard last term when completing a four-timer on his final start of the season at Pontefract. The son of Cracksman came close to making it five when he posted a career-best effort at Goodwood last time, but he came out second in a bunch finish. A return back up in trip will certainly help, given he won over two miles and further during that unbeaten spell, while he appears to appreciate most ground. The Crisfords have trained 30 of their 47 runners to finish in the top four at the track, so Manxman should be able to go close again.

True Wisdom (3.00 Goodwood)

True Wisdom made a very strong reappearance when second at Kempton last time and she should come on for that effort and run another solid race again. Trained by Charlie Johnston, the three-year-old finished second behind a smart winner, who is now rated 94, while she defeated the now 104-rated Bellum Justum on her sole career win at Newmarket last summer. A slight step up in trip will not be an issue as her half-sister, Clear White Light, won over this distance and she is running off a workable mark of 84 after rising only 2lb since her latest effort.

Electric Storm (4.20 Haydock)

The James Tate-trained four-year-old ran a career-best when second in a Listed contest last month, and the form can be marked up as the first and third placed in Group company on their next start. She was lightly raced last season but won both starts on the all-weather, and that effort at Bath last time was her first outing on the turf. She was beaten only a length and a quarter as she travelled strongly and stayed on well in a competitive event. The in-form Danny Tudhope, who is operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, takes the ride and she should appreciate another furlong.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.