Five outsiders at 12-1 or bigger to note in ITV's Good Friday races - including a Royal Ascot winner

It's All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday, while there are four more races live from Lingfield on ITV. We've identified five outsiders across the cards that it could pay to keep on the right side of . . .

Race: 1.53 Newcastle (2m½f handicap)

Forecast odds: 16-1

Improved for the step up to this sort of trip in late 2022, winning two 2m handicaps at Kempton and finishing second in another before something was clearly amiss when disappointing in a Newmarket handicap on soft ground last May.

Hasn't had much luck since returning from wind surgery and a 213-day break, being slowly away on his reappearance before being trapped out wide on his penultimate start, while he was given a strange ride behind Spartan Army last time. He made up ground very wide after a slow start, was sent clear before the final bend and was swamped on the run-in.

Connections are a tad unfortunate the handicapper hasn't relented, but he's 1lb lower than when finishing second in a good race last April and may appreciate this belated return to Tapeta (1-1 on the surface).

Duty Of Care 13:53 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Race: 2.40 Lingfield (mile handicap)

Forecast odds: 14-1

Produced his top three Racing Post Ratings at this course when trained by Robyn Brisland, including a victory over this distance off a 4lb higher mark.

Has finished less than two lengths off the winner in two starts since joining Ado McGuinness and should be able to adopt his usual prominent position from stall seven.

Shoot To Kill 14:40 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cian MacRedmond (3lb) Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Race: 3.35 Newcastle (6f handicap)

Forecast odds: 12-1

Has shown big improvement since switched to the all-weather, rising 17lb in the handicap after three wins, and showed he could hold his own at this level when chasing home Albasheer over 5f here last time.

He conceded first run to the winner that day after being hampered and enjoys a 2lb pull today, while the return to 6f looks sure to suit.

Billyjoh 15:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Michael Appleby

Race: 4.10 Newcastle (1m2f handicap)

Forecast odds: 25-1

Seemed to lose his way after turning over Reach For The Moon in the 2022 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot, but he has shown more since switched to the all-weather on his last three starts.

He went down by just three-quarters of a length in a French Listed race before leaving a slightly disappointing run in the trial well behind with a good fourth in the Group 3 Winter Derby, finishing just three lengths off Military Order and only two behind multiple Group 1 winner Lord North.

That is a standout bit of form when it comes to this race and he could have too much for his rivals in his first handicap.

Claymore 16:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Race: 4.40 Newcastle (mile handicap)

Forecast odds: 25-1

Was progressive on the all-weather in the 2022-23 winter, producing form figures of 13212, which culminated in a career-best Racing Post Rating when second over this course and distance.

Couldn't reproduce that form back on turf and was off after July before returning with a luckless effort over course and distance, finishing on the bridle having been denied a clear run on numerous occasions.

Hasn't had the rub of the green the last twice either – no pace on at Lingfield and had to switch for a run at Southwell – and has steadily dropped in the weights, despite producing better RPRs with each run.

He's just 2lb higher than for his last win and if first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect he could easily outrun his ridiculously big odds.

Tropez Power 16:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Read more:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 All-Weather finals day pool

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.