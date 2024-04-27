Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Doncaster

5.40: Dazy Mazy

Bella Kopella (second choice) is still feasibly weighted and any further drying of the ground would be in her favour. She's high on the list, with Isle Of Dreams, Torfrida and Lotus Rose also having something to recommend them. However, while DAZY MAZY has yet to be placed in her seven starts, she leaves the impression there's a bigger effort in her and this could be the day that things click for her.

Paul Smith

Dazy Mazy 17:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: John Mackie

Haydock

2.10: Sacred Falls

Preference is for SACRED FALLS, who holds solid claims even as things stand and may well be capable of further progress back on turf. Harry's Halo (second choice) and Cold Stare are likely players judged on their Thirsk performances last Saturday, while Trilby is respected back at 6f and Hiatus is interesting on his win last spring.

Steve Boow

Sacred Falls 14:10 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Katie Scott

Leicester

4.55: Hombre

Joseph Parr's four-year-old HOMBRE became disappointing on the all-weather but he looked a different horse when beating his 16 rivals on last week's turf debut at Thirsk. He went up only 3lb for that and could still have untapped potential on this surface. Last-time-out all-weather winner McCauley's Tavern can handle this switch back to slow turf and is second choice, while 2023 winner Ey Up Its Jazz defends his crown after a satisfactory reappearance run.

Chris Wilson

Hombre 16:55 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Joseph Parr

Navan

5.10: Squire Danagher

A trappy contest to finish with. Colin Keane riding Zoffman is of significance, while Eastern Legend and Vera Verto were both progressive when last seen. Preference is for the hat-trick seeking SQUIRE DANAGHER, not badly treated for a good performance at Dundalk with maybe more to come.

Justin O'Hanlon

Squire Danagher 17:10 Navan View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: A Oliver

Ripon

5.50: Wen Moon

Last year's winner Hyperfocus is 5lb lower this time around but the lack of a recent run may count against him. Monsieur Kodi and Glorious Angel will relish the ground and should go well, while Looking For Lynda showed he was handicapped to win at Epsom last week but has slight question marks surrounding the ground and stall one. The two to make most appeal are the thriving The Bell Conductor and WEN MOON, first and third at Pontefract 25 days ago. The selection looked as though that run would bring him on and his yard couldn't be in better form.

Paul Smith

Wen Moon 17:50 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Ben Haslam

Sandown

3.35: Courtland

Kitty's Light won this last year just seven days after landing the Scottish National, so there can be hope that his fine fifth in the Grand National two weeks ago won't have left a mark, but there is nevertheless a worry in that regard given he had a hard race. There is a similar concern with Irish National third Minella Cocooner, who otherwise makes considerable appeal. Peter Bowen and Sean Bowen won this race in 2017 with 40-1 shot Henllan Harri and their runner COURTLAND catches the eye. His 12-length win at Worcester last August suggests he's on a good mark and there were signs of a return to form over an inadequate 2m at Hereford last month (when a very fortunate winner). Certainly Red has been in good form despite not jumping well and the cheekpieces could help him find greater fluency. He is second choice ahead of Weveallbeencaught, who is on an attractive mark and may appreciate this return to better ground. Sam Brown and Kinondo Kwetu are other possibles.

Ben Hutton

Courtland 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

Wolverhampton

6.00: Lady Wingalong

Lightly raced Irish raider Little Empire goes on shortlist, having offered more on his handicap debut a fortnight ago. It would be fair to say that LADY WINGALONG is unexposed too, despite a string of no-shows in Ireland last year, and there's no saying where she might end up at this point, so she gets the vote upped 5lb for her Lingfield win.

Graham Wheldon

Lady Wingalong 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie Tnr: David Evans

