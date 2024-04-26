US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs

Hay Stack

2.40am Churchill Downs

1pt win

Zeitlos

3.46am Churchill Downs

1pt win

The open looking 1m½f Allowance on the turf course can go to the Whit Beckman-trained Hay Stack , who was second in a similar contest here in September.

After breaking her maiden at Keeneland last April, the four-year-old daughter of War Front has been knocking on the door in this company and recorded a near career-best speed figure when beaten by Autism Community in an Allowance Optional Claimer at Turfway Park last month.

She was unfortunate to get caught on the wire on that occasion and the general feeling is that there is more improvement in her, so she can go well off the back of some solid workouts at the Churchill Training Centre.

The 14th running of the Roxelana Overnight Stakes is an intriguing affair with Dazzling Blue and Speedy Traveler holding solid chances, as does Last Leaf at a price, but this race looks ideal for Zeitlos in gate five.

Steve Asmussen’s filly has been very consistent so far, recording form figures of 32211 at Allowance level before being stepped up to 6f in the Listed Carousel Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

She took that rise in class in her stride, defeating a solid field by a length and a half whilst giving the impression she is a graded class filly.

This is a good race, so it will take some winning, but Zeitlos can answer every call under rider Joel Rosario.

Read these next:

'She'll surely be a major player' - Paul Kealy with six Saturday selections at Sandown and Haydock

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.