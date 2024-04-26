Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Victor The Winner

Danny Shum is the trainer to follow on FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin on which he could quite easily win two of the three feature races, with Victor The Winner (7.50) and Romantic Warrior (9.40) his two stable stars.

Victor The Winner looks likely to capitalise on the track conditions when lining up in the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize over 6f, a race that looked at the mercy of California Spangle before torrential rain hit Hong Kong in the last few days.

Shum's five-year-old has always looked a top prospect but it is particularly in the last season he has taken another step forward. A Group 1 win in the Centenary Sprint Cup was followed by a Group 1 third in Japan in the Takamatsunomiya Kinen.

On likely rain-affected ground, this sprinter should find conditions perfect and can take full advantage of an attractive stall two draw for Derek Leung, who was aboard for his last two outings.

Invincible Sage is in great form and deserves his chance in top company. Hugh Bowman's mount has been placed on heavy ground, and being a four-year-old with only 11 local starts, there is plenty of improvement to come.

Blake Shinn flies in from Australia for seven mounts, with the progressive Galaxy Patch in the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile (9.00) undoubtedly the best of them. He faces a big challenge in taking on the outstanding Golden Sixty, who returns from injury after a break of four and a half months.

This fascinating race has all the makings of an epic contest. Voyage Bubble, who had no luck last time in Dubai, is another talented contender, a Hong Kong Derby winner who has been living in the shadow of a great. His time will come.

James McDonald has an excellent book of eight rides and may well end a hugely successful day with victory in the concluding 6f handicap (10.55) aboard the John Size-trained local maiden Stellar Express .

The three-time winner in France has shown real promise in Hong Kong, although McDonald will need to put his navigational skills to work to find an early spot from stall 11. With any luck, he will be able to tuck in and finish with a flourish. After three local runs, he is ready to win.

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am.

Sha Tin card

