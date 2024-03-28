The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Room Service (1.18 Newcastle)

Defied market weakness to run out a winner on his debut at Wetherby before finding the drop to 5f against him on his next start. Looked to improve for the step up to 6f when third in a competitive nursery at York, where Starlust, who subsequently scored at Group 3 level and placed in Breeders' Cup Group 1, was just half a length in front, and posted a brilliant Racing Post Rating when getting the better of Dragon Leader, who won a Listed race on his next start, and Gimcrack runner-up Johannes Brahms in a valuable sales race at Doncaster when last seen. Holds a huge chance on ratings and may have even more to offer over this longer trip.

Oh So Grand (4.10 Newcastle)

Has taken her form to a new level since getting back on the all-weather, winning all three starts, including when running out a stylish victor of the Winter Oaks at Lingfield in January. She showed a devastating turn of foot on that occasion, putting the race to bed in a matter of strides, and her trainer believes she's up to winning Group races. An 8lb rise for that latest success is more than fair, she's won over course and distance and could just be a class above her opposition here.

Tropez Power (4.45 Newcastle)

Hasn't had a lot of luck this year since returning from a break, with a luckless effort over course and distance, when finishing on the bridle having been denied a clear run on numerous occasions, followed by two more runs that can be excused - there was no pace on at Lingfield and he had to switch for a run at Southwell latest. Was progressive on the all-weather last year, posting his career-best RPR over this course and distance, and looks ready to strike for the John and Sean Quinn combination, especially if the first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect.

