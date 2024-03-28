Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Twirler (4.25 Lingfield)

Progressive filly who’s won her last two starts, comfortably so on handicap debut last time. Open to further improvement and still looks well treated following a 3lb rise in the weights.

Matt Gardner

Twirler 16:25 Lingfield (A.W) Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

The Punt nap

Tropez Power (4.40 Newcastle)

Hasn't had a lot of luck this year and has steadily dropped in the weights despite bettering his Racing Post Rating with each run. He was progressive on the all-weather last year, posting his career-best RPR over this course and distance, and looks ready to strike for the John and Sean Quinn combination.

Harry Wilson

Tropez Power 16:40 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Eyecatcher

Sommelier (2.25 Newcastle)

The Marco Botti-trained three-year-old has improved with each start and shaped like the best horse in the race here last time when hitting the front too soon and getting run down late.

Steffan Edwards

Sommelier 14:25 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Marco Botti

Speed figures

Batal Dubai (3.35 Newcastle)

Successful over course and distance last summer, he has been knocking at the door this year and deserves to get back in the winning groove.

Dave Edwards

Batal Dubai 15:35 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Harry Charlton

West Country nap

Billy Mill (4.35 Chelmsford)

Hat-trick seeker who has won off this mark before and can continue excellent spell.

James Stevens

Billy Mill 16:35 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Rod Millman

Dark horse

Habrdi (1.18 Newcastle)

Finished last year by racking up a hat-trick and was fifth in Listed company this month. He stayed on well last time and should enjoy the return back to a mile.

George Bonds

Habrdi 13:18 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

