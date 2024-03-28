Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Twirler (4.25 Lingfield)
Progressive filly who’s won her last two starts, comfortably so on handicap debut last time. Open to further improvement and still looks well treated following a 3lb rise in the weights.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Tropez Power (4.40 Newcastle)
Hasn't had a lot of luck this year and has steadily dropped in the weights despite bettering his Racing Post Rating with each run. He was progressive on the all-weather last year, posting his career-best RPR over this course and distance, and looks ready to strike for the John and Sean Quinn combination.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Sommelier (2.25 Newcastle)
The Marco Botti-trained three-year-old has improved with each start and shaped like the best horse in the race here last time when hitting the front too soon and getting run down late.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Batal Dubai (3.35 Newcastle)
Successful over course and distance last summer, he has been knocking at the door this year and deserves to get back in the winning groove.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Billy Mill (4.35 Chelmsford)
Hat-trick seeker who has won off this mark before and can continue excellent spell.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Habrdi (1.18 Newcastle)
Finished last year by racking up a hat-trick and was fifth in Listed company this month. He stayed on well last time and should enjoy the return back to a mile.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
'Everything looks right for him' - Tom Segal with four selections from Lingfield and Newcastle
'I can't resist taking a flyer on a complete outsider' - Paul Kealy with four big-priced fancies at Newcastle
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 28 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:16, 28 March 2024
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 All-Weather finals day pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
- Who will win the 2024 Irish Grand National based on previous trends?
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 All-Weather finals day pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
- Who will win the 2024 Irish Grand National based on previous trends?
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash