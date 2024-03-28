Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle

3.00 Newcastle

Nine Tenths and Shades Of Summer are the ones to beat in the BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap, but I can't resist an each-way pop at Aramis Grey , who rarely runs a bad race on the all-weather.

She has not done a lot of winning lately, but Rae Guest's mare routinely runs in hot handicaps or in conditions races in which she's not really entitled to be competitive but usually is.

Rated 95, she has, for instance, been second at unfavourable weights to the likes of Annaf (rated 101 at the time), Queen Aminatu (107) and Mischief Magic (111, had four rivals rated 100-107 behind her) and beat Vadream (105).

Her second to Queen Aminatu, trained, like this year's favourite Nine Tenths, by William Haggas, came in this race 12 months ago when she also beat two rivals rated much higher than her.

That was her only previous run at Newcastle and having finished a length second to Shades Of Summer (4lb better now) four weeks ago on her first run for nearly three months, she has clearly been primed for another crack.

Aramis Grey 15:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Rae Guest

Read these next:

'Everything looks right for him' - Tom Segal with four selections from Lingfield and Newcastle

'I can't resist taking a flyer on a complete outsider' - Paul Kealy with four big-priced fancies at Newcastle

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.