Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 All-Weather finals day pool

Even the opening Listed Burradon Stakes (1.18) isn't that straightforward for Placepot punters at Newcastle as while favourite Silent Age has looked good, he hasn't beaten anything or done much on the clock.

Preference is for Orne , who has much better form in the book this year, and Habrdi , who is going to be much more at home back over a mile.

Prydwen and Spartan Army look a strong enough pair for the staying race (1.53), but I'll go with three in a wide-open third (2.25).

Cross The Tracks is an outsider I can see going well, but Sommelier and Media Shooter are obviously much more likely winners for yards going well.

Nine Tenths is the most likely winner of the fourth (3.00), but does occasionally miss the kick, so I'll leave her out and go with the ultra consistent Aramis Grey and Shades Of Summer , who is improving with every run.

Albasheer has taken well to Newcastle so has to go in a very competitive sprint (3.35), while I'll add the Mick Appleby-trained pair of Juan Les Pins and Billyjoh . Juan Les Pins has plenty of form to suggest he's up to it, while Billyjoh is heading in that direction.

It will be three in the final leg (4.10) too as that looks very difficult. Elegant Man is clearly a very promising horse based on his three runs to date, while Sir Busker will be happier back 1m2f and has run really well twice at the course this winter and Oh So Grand is on a roll.

1.18

1 Orne

3 Habrdi

1.53

3 Prydwen

5 Spartan Army

2.25

1 Sommelier

7 Media Shooter

11 Cross The Tracks

3.00

3 Aramis Grey

6 Shades Of Summer

3.35

1 Albasheer

3 Juan Les Pins

14 Billyjoh

4.10

1 Elegant Man

8 Sir Busker

13 Oh So Grand

2x2x3x2x3x3 = 216 lines

