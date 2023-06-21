Royal Ascot tips 2023: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day two of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top four Royal Ascot tips for day 2

3.40 Ascot: Duke of Cambridge Stakes

By Tom Segal

Prosperous Voyage and Jumbly dominate the Duke of Cambridge (3.40) market but they are not that much ahead of many other fillies in the race and at the prices I like the look of Grande Dame for John and Thady Gosden. They were a bit unlucky not to win the Queen Anne yesterday with Inspiral, who was coming back from a layoff, and Grande Dame was placed in the Group 1 Sun Chariot last season.

I often felt she was being ridden too close to strong paces last season and she might be better with a hold-up ride, so I like the booking of Jamie Spencer and she should get the strong pace she needs to be at her best. On form she has a bit to find with Potapova from a run at Sandown last season but Grande Dame looked the best horse in the race that day and was worn down close home by a filly ridden with much more restraint.

Grande Dame 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.20 Ascot: Prince of Wales's Stakes

By Stuart Langley

William Haggas’s charge made rapid progress in his three-year-old season and his reappearance in the Lockinge was respectable.

The return to 1m2f here will suit and having only had seven starts he is open to further improvement.

My Prospero 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

5.00 Ascot: Royal Hunt Cup

By Paul Kealy

Perotto is a horse I've been very keen on for the Royal Hunt Cup since his eyecatching seventh in the Victoria Cup over 7f here last month, and I thought he might end up a ridiculously short price if he found himself drawn among the pace horses on the day.

Perotto is drawn in stall 30 and almost all of the pace is on his side, and if he gets the breaks he is so well handicapped he just has to figure in the finish.

A winner of the Britannia two years ago, he hasn't scored since, but has still run some crackers in Listed and Group company over the past couple of seasons, despite not really being suited to small-field conditions races.

A further 1lb drop for his seventh of 22 on his debut for Roger Varian takes him down to a mark of 96, which is 14lb below last season's opening rating, and I'm absolutely convinced he's still miles better than that.

Perotto 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

5.35 Ascot: Queen's Vase

By Kevin Morley

The vote goes to Gregory, who meets all criteria. He looked a dour stayer when landing a Listed contest over 1m3f at Goodwood last time out and should improve for the step up in trip. Chesspiece also fares well on trends and can follow the selection home.

Gregory 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Our dedicated Ascot site is back! Find all the Royal Ascot racecards , odds and tips as well as exclusive free bets for Royal Ascot to give you the perfect head start.

Read these next:

Cracking the Royal Ascot puzzle with David Jennings after a 14-1 winner on Tuesday

Frankie Dettori bids to bounce back - we assess his rides on day two of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2023 Wednesday tips: the runners, the odds, the best bets

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.