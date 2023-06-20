2023 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of six will go to post for the Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20 ) on Wednesday, the feature race on day two at Royal Ascot. The prestigious Group 1, run over a distance of 1m2f, will be shown live on ITV and Sky Sports Racing. Read on for the lowdown on every contender and to find out who we fancy . . .

4.20 Royal Ascot, Wednesday: Prince of Wales's Stakes racecard and betting

Prince of Wales's Stakes runners and odds: the full list of horses for Royal Ascot

1 Adayar

Has raced only five times since winning the Derby (1m4f, good to soft) and King George (here; 1m4f, good to firm) in summer 2021; close second to Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes over course and distance (good to soft) last October on second start back from an absence and reappeared with comfortable win in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Newmarket (1m2f, soft) last month; there can be optimism he is as good as ever and another Group 1 win may well be imminent.

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 5-2

2 Bay Bridge

Length-second in this race last year (good to firm; 10-11 favourite) when caught out by a fine front-running ride on the winner; beat Adayar and My Prospero to win the Champion Stakes over course and distance (good to soft) last October and he had to wait for a clear run when close second to Luxembourg in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh (10.5f, good) last month; key player.

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Forecast odds: 3-1

3 Classic Causeway

US challenger who made virtually all to win the Grade 1 Belmont Derby (1m2f, firm) last July; however, he's been beaten on his seven starts since and looks up against it in this illustrious company on British debut.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Forecast odds: 100-1

4 Luxembourg

Favourite for last year's Derby only to miss the race following a setback; posted his second Group 1 win in the Irish Champion Stakes (1m2f, soft) last September and scored again at the highest level in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (10.5f, good) last month, making all with Bay Bridge a close second; strong claims if the ground isn't an issue (unraced on firmer than good).

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 9-4f

5 Mostahdaf

Has come up well short on his three attempts in Group 1 races; however, 1m4f appeared to stretch him in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March last time, when he ran well for a very long way, and he looked better than ever when easily winning a Group 3 in Saudi Arabia (10.5f, good to firm) in February; not ruled out now back down in trip.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 20-1

6 My Prospero

Very close third in the St James's Palace Stakes at this meeting last year (1m, good to firm) and suited by the step up to 1m2f the next twice, winning French Group 2 before a close third behind Bay Bridge and Adayar in the Champion Stakes over course and distance (good to soft); 1m looked inadequate when creditable fourth in the Lockinge on reappearance; this is just his eighth start and he's open to further improvement, especially now back up in trip; respected.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 7-2

Verdict

By Ben Hutton

Having been second in this race last year, when defied by a fine front-running ride on State Of Rest, BAY BRIDGE made amends when winning the Champion Stakes here last October and can post his second Group 1 C&D win. He had to wait for a clear run when second to Luxembourg in last month's Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh and is taken to gain his revenge, although his Ballydoyle conqueror is nevertheless feared most. Adayar and My Prospero were second and third behind Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes and are other major dangers in a fascinating race.

