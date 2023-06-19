Confirmed runners and riders for the Prince of Wales's Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot

Adayar, Bay Bridge and Luxembourg headline a top-quality six-runner field for Wednesday’s Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (4.20 ) at Royal Ascot.

The £1 million contest has also attracted My Prospero, Mostahdaf and Classic Causeway. Between them, the horses lining up have won a host of Group 1s, including the Derby, King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Champion Stakes, the Irish Champion Stakes and the Belmont Derby.

However, there will be no final ride in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes for Frankie Dettori, whose intended partner for the race, last year’s Derby winner Desert Crown, was ruled out with a minor injury.

Dettori will be aboard Reach For The Moon for the King and Queen in the Royal Hunt Cup, while Richard Kingscote, who Dettori would have replaced on Desert Crown, has been declared to ride Astro King in the same race.

Three horses representing US-based trainers will line up in the Queen Mary Stakes, with Bundchen, Crimson Advocate and Cynane running for Wesley Ward, George Weaver and Tom Morley respectively. Matrika and Porta Fortuna are the most notable absentees from the race.

While Aidan O’Brien is without a runner in the Queen Mary Stakes, he is represented in the Windsor Castle Stakes, a race he won last year with Little Big Bear. Johannes Brahms lines up for O’Brien this year, while Ward runs Fandom in the 5f contest.

Ten runners will go to post for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, with last year’s winning trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam sending out Internationalangel for the race this time around. Other runners include Prosperous Voyage and Jumbly, while Laurel has not been declared by the Gosdens.

John and Thady Gosden will be represented in the Queen’s Vase with Gregory, running for the first time in the colours of his new owners Wathnan Racing, while Circle Of Fire runs for the King and Queen.

Prince of Wales's Stakes runners and riders

Adayar William Buick

Bay Bridge Richard Kingscote

Classic Causeway Julien Leparoux

Luxembourg Ryan Moore

Mostahdaf Jim Crowley

My Prospero Tom Marquand

The full racecard for all seven day two races at Royal Ascot

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links.

