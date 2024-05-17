Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Sky Trust

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Super Joy N Fun

10.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Patch Of Theta

10.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

The promising Super Joy N Fun is strongly fancied to make his first raceday experience at Sha Tin a winning one when he contests the 6f handicap (10.15), coming up against a sprint field with plenty of depth.

The New Zealand import has an abundance of raw ability, which he has already displayed in three runs at Happy Valley, for two wins and a second. He was out-gunned by Wings Of War last time, who was registering his first local win.

Two changes occur this time, as Super Joy N Fun tackles a more spacious track under race conditions for the first time, and he is reunited with top apprentice Jerry Chau, whose recent run of success has seen his allowance whittled down to 2lb.

His inside draw (stall four) will be of assistance, as too will the fact his chief rival Full Credit has been drawn alongside him in five. Full Credit bolted in by five and a quarter lengths two starts back and paid the penalty after being raised 12 ratings points.

Nevertheless, the Mark Newnham-trained gelding is well up to winning off his adjusted mark and must be respected again, while David Hayes introduces the interesting Mojave Desert, who previously won in Melbourne handicap company for Chris Waller. He will be ridden by Hugh Bowman.

Bowman also has another excellent chance in Patch Of Theta , who can bounce back to winning ways in the finale, the 7f handicap (10.50). He can make up for a costly defeat last time, when he failed to overcome a bump at the start and being held up for a run in the straight.

Previously, the Francis Lui-trained four-year-old had looked potentially very smart when twice winning over course and distance and coping with a step up in grade. Although drawn a fraction wide (stall nine), he will still be hard to beat, with Young Achiever emerging as next best.

Caspar Fownes knows his way around the Hong Kong system better than most, so when he decides to back up a horse eight days after a solid run, he should be followed. He does just that with Sky Trust in the 7f handicap (8.40).

Clearly, Sky Trust has thrived in the past week. This six-start maiden has been placed three times and never finished further back than three lengths from the winner. From stall two, he can enjoy the run of the race and is taken to defeat Meepmeep, who is fitted with blinkers for the first time.

Sha Tin Placepot

8.10

4 Joy Of Spring

7 Ping Hai Comet

8.40

6 Meepmeep

10 Sky Trust

9.10

1 Stunning Peach

8 Voyage Samurai

9.40

1 Sunny Da Best

4 Celtic Times

10.15

4 Full Credit

5 Super Joy N Fun

10.50

3 Young Achiever

4 Patch Of Theta

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am.

Sha Tin card

