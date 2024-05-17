The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed 16-5 and 7-4 winners last week - find out his fancies on Lockinge day at Newbury on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Desert Hero (1.45 Newbury)

Owned by the King and Queen and trained by William Haggas, the four-year-old improved through last year and should thrive now he's back up in trip. After winning at Royal Ascot, he landed Group 3 spoils in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and ran a huge race when third in the St Leger. He ran a fine race on his return over 1m2f at Sandown last month and while his only disappointment came on this card last year, it came over a trip too short. Especially off level-weights in this, he looks a good thing.

Big Rock (3.35 Newbury)

The possibility of rain at the track on Saturday morning could come perfectly for this French star. The four-year-old had finished second in the Prix du Jockey Club, Prix Jacques Le Marois and Prix du Moulin last year, but was rewarded for his consistent runs when an effortless six-length winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October. The runner-up, Facteur Cheval, has since won the Dubai Turf and the possible 2-5mm of rain forecast at Newbury on Saturday morning is a big plus. He could be dangerous if making all on a crucial day for his new trainer Maurizio Guarnieri.

Siyola (5.15 Newbury)

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the three-year-old can take the step up to Listed level in her stride. Out of Group 1-winning mare Timepiece, she made a taking debut in a notable novice contest at Sandown last month, which her yard won with Emily Upjohn two years ago. The form of her one-and-a-quarter length success received a huge boost this week when the third, Secret Satire, impressively landed the Musidora Stakes at York. Four of the last five winners of this race have gone to win at the highest level, with two of those winning Classics, and Siyola could be a high-class filly in the making.

