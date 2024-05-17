Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
James's Delight
2.25 Newbury
It's not easy to know what to make Relief Rally in the Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes (2.25), as on the one hand finishing just over two lengths behind the subsequent 1,000 Guineas winner in the Fred Darling could be considered a fair effort over a trip she didn't get.
On the other hand, it was a messy race run in a poor time and the first two were soundly thumped in the French and British Guineas. It's too soon to give up on her, but one horse going forwards in the race is James's Delight, who either side of a non-staying run in the Greenham has been an impressive winner of both his starts over 6f.
They were only in handicaps but he was under a big weight at Newmarket last time and did it in commanding fashion. He is surely going to prove himself up to Group class as a sprinter.
Read more . . .
'I'm full of hope he has a massive run in him' - Paul Kealy with three Saturday selections after a 12-1 winner on Friday
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed 16-5 and 7-4 winners last week - find out his fancies on Lockinge day at Newbury on Saturday
Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed 16-5 and 7-4 winners last week - find out his fancies on Lockinge day at Newbury on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Saturday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed 16-5 and 7-4 winners last week - find out his fancies on Lockinge day at Newbury on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Saturday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch