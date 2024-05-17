Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

2.25 Newbury

It's not easy to know what to make Relief Rally in the Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes (2.25) , as on the one hand finishing just over two lengths behind the subsequent 1,000 Guineas winner in the Fred Darling could be considered a fair effort over a trip she didn't get.

On the other hand, it was a messy race run in a poor time and the first two were soundly thumped in the French and British Guineas. It's too soon to give up on her, but one horse going forwards in the race is James's Delight, who either side of a non-staying run in the Greenham has been an impressive winner of both his starts over 6f.

They were only in handicaps but he was under a big weight at Newmarket last time and did it in commanding fashion. He is surely going to prove himself up to Group class as a sprinter.

James's Delight 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

